Frampton still delivers, but at 31 he might have peaked. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Saturday night at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, interim WBO featherweight champion Carl Frampton (26-1, 15 KOs), the Fighting Pride of Belfast, successfully defended his title by stopping previously unbeaten Luke Jackson (16-1, 7 KOs), from Hobart, Tasmania, Australia, at 1:21 of round nine.

Frampton, fighting out of the blue corner in white trunks with blue and gold trim, dominated Jackson, fighting out of the red corner in black trunks trimmed in gold and red. He dropped the challenger with a body shot in the eighth. His corner mercifully threw in the towel one round later.

The victory sets up an all-British clash between Frampton and IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington, possibly in December. A third fight with Leo Santa Cruz is also a possibility.

“Me and Josh Warrington are both with Frank Warren,” Frampton said, “so hopefully we can make a fight. I would love to be world champion again.”

Frampton can still deliver, but at the age of 31 he might have peaked.

“These are my prime years,” he said. “I feel good. I have never felt better than I have with the team around me at the moment. I felt so relaxed against Jackson, I was able to try things out.

“Luke would have stood in there as long as possible, he’s very tough.”

Tough makes for thrilling fights but in itself is often not enough. Jackson had never fought outside Australia. He had never faced an elite fighter the quality of Frampton. That he lasted as long as he did is a testament to his resilience, but just as it’s time for the challenger to step aside, it’s time for the interim champion to step it up.