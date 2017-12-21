Frampton vs. Donaire confirmed

By Cain Bradley on December 21, 2017
Frampton vs. Donaire confirmed
Two former world champions clash on April 7th at the SSE Arena in Wembley, England.

Promoter Frank Warren confirmed the long rumored featherweight clash of Carl Frampton (24-1) and Nonito Donaire (38-4). It will be on April 7th at the SSE Arena. It sees two former world champions clash. Donaire is nearing the end of a great career as his athletic gifts diminish while Frampton is looking for a way back to a world title shot after splitting bouts with Leo Santa Cruz. Suggestions are the winner will fight the winner of the Selby vs. Warrington bout.

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. nicolas 08:19pm, 12/21/2017

    Stanley: It is a good fight for Frampton, but Donaire is not the same fighter he once was. He was also once a flyweight, and I might even suggest was one of the top ten best in the last 40 years. . That he is fighting in is further proof that he is not the star he might have once been. It will be a contest, but can’t help but feel that Frampton wins.

  2. Stanley Holloway 08:25am, 12/21/2017

    Frampton may be favored here but he will need some home cooking to win. Either way it will go the distance and it will be another hard fight for him.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Carl Frampton

  • Nonito Donaire

Origin Belfast Northern Ireland United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1987.02.21 (30)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W21+L0+D0=21
Height 5 feet 5 inches
Reach 62 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.07.18 Alejandro Gonzalez Jr 25-1-2 W(UD) 12/12
2015.02.28 Chris Avalos 25-2-0 W(TKO) 5/12
2014.09.06 Kiko Martinez 31-4-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.04.04 Hugo Fidel Cazares 40-7-2 W(KO) 2/12
2013.10.19 Jeremy Parodi 35-1-1 W(KO) 6/12
2013.02.09 Kiko Martinez 27-3-0 W(TKO) 9/12

