Frampton vs. Donaire confirmed
By Cain Bradley on December 21, 2017
Two former world champions clash on April 7th at the SSE Arena in Wembley, England.
Promoter Frank Warren confirmed the long rumored featherweight clash of Carl Frampton (24-1) and Nonito Donaire (38-4). It will be on April 7th at the SSE Arena. It sees two former world champions clash. Donaire is nearing the end of a great career as his athletic gifts diminish while Frampton is looking for a way back to a world title shot after splitting bouts with Leo Santa Cruz. Suggestions are the winner will fight the winner of the Selby vs. Warrington bout.
nicolas 08:19pm, 12/21/2017
Stanley: It is a good fight for Frampton, but Donaire is not the same fighter he once was. He was also once a flyweight, and I might even suggest was one of the top ten best in the last 40 years. . That he is fighting in is further proof that he is not the star he might have once been. It will be a contest, but can’t help but feel that Frampton wins.
Stanley Holloway 08:25am, 12/21/2017
Frampton may be favored here but he will need some home cooking to win. Either way it will go the distance and it will be another hard fight for him.