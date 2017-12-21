Promoter Frank Warren confirmed the long rumored featherweight clash of Carl Frampton (24-1) and Nonito Donaire (38-4). It will be on April 7th at the SSE Arena. It sees two former world champions clash. Donaire is nearing the end of a great career as his athletic gifts diminish while Frampton is looking for a way back to a world title shot after splitting bouts with Leo Santa Cruz. Suggestions are the winner will fight the winner of the Selby vs. Warrington bout.

