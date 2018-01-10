Ray Mercer vs. Francesco Damiani

By Boxing News on January 10, 2018
Ray Mercer vs. Francesco Damiani
Damiani was 27-0. Mercer was also undefeated at 16-0. Someone's 0 was about to go.

On January 11, 1991 at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey, WBO heavyweight champion Francesco Damiani, from Bagnacavallo, Italy, defended his title against “Merciless” Ray Mercer, from Jacksonville, Florida. Damiani was undefeated at 27-0. Mercer was also undefeated at 16-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, and somebody’s 0 was about to go…

Ray Mercer - Francesco Damiani



Fighter's Info

  • Ray Mercer

  • Francesco Damiani

Real Name Raymond Anthony Mercer
Origin Jacksonville Florida USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1961.04.04 (57)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W36+L7+D1=44
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 77 inches
Trainer Stacey McKinley

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2008.09.05 Richel Hersisia 30-2-0 W(MD) 6/6x2
2008.01.26 Derric Rossy 17-1-0 L(UD) 12/12
2007.09.15 Mikael Lindblad 24-5-0 W(KO) 1/
2005.08.26 Shannon Briggs 42-4-1 L(KO) 7/10
2005.06.24 Darroll Wilson 27-7-2 W(UD) 10/10
2004.02.28 Steve Pannell 33-7-0 W(TKO) 3/10

