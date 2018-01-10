Damiani was 27-0. Mercer was also undefeated at 16-0. Someone's 0 was about to go.

On January 11, 1991 at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey, WBO heavyweight champion Francesco Damiani, from Bagnacavallo, Italy, defended his title against “Merciless” Ray Mercer, from Jacksonville, Florida. Damiani was undefeated at 27-0. Mercer was also undefeated at 16-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, and somebody’s 0 was about to go…