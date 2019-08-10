Franco managed to flurry just before the wood clacked to signal the upcoming final bell.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas—For the third time in ten months, Joshua Franco and Oscar Negrete traded leather in the ring. Last October, they fought to a draw while this past April, Franco was awarded a narrow split decision win. Those two bouts were both in California. Tonight at The Theatre in Grand Prairie, they fought to another draw in a bout which may have shown that styles can break as well as make fights. Franco entered the ring with his NABF as well as WBA international bantamweight titles and he left with them on his shoulder.

The bout began in round one or perhaps round 21 with Franco (15-1-2, 7 KO’s) as the clear aggressor as he doubled his jab and looked to land his right hand. Negrete, by contrast, seemed content to counter, which he did more in the second with greater success. The impressive bodywork he threw at his San Antonio opponent paid off in bits as Oscar strode backwards into the ropes. Much of the remainder of the round saw the two combatants in the center of the ring trading hard shots. The shared total of fourteen knockouts between them may have been just why up through the third round, neither fighter had landed a truly meaningful punch. Nevertheless, the bout was just as entertaining as many had expected.

Franco opened the fourth with fast punches towards the hips of his Colombian foe, after which Oscar fired back towards the head of the south Texas fighter. Josh opened the fifth with a few combinations that backed up Negrete (18-3-1, 7 KO’s) and each man had their share in the ensuing back-and-forth action that followed in round six. Oscar’s corner yelled at “El Jaguar” to let his hands go in the seventh and attack the head of Franco, which he did in spurts. Referee Laurence Cole had to keep warning him to stop pushing Josh’s head downward whenever the two got too close. He was able to open the round with a solid uppercut that sent Franco’s head into a jolt and used his left jab to keep him on the back foot.

Franco landed his best shot of the night late in round eight in a bout that was becoming ever more difficult to score. Once again at ring’s center, the two fighters engaged in their typical exchanges to begin the ninth. Punches were thrown and landed shortly before they’d get into close quarters and push into the other’s frame.

They touched gloves to begin the tenth and final round, which was in other words called round thirty. Josh seemed to have landed an important shot to the head that could’ve set him up for something special, yet he slipped ever so lightly on the “Tecate” logo on the ring apron. He managed to flurry just before the wood clacked to signal the upcoming final bell.

Jesse Reyes scored the bout 96-94 for Franco, while Javier Martinez saw it 96-94 for Negrete. Lastly, David Iacobucci turned in a deadlock of 95-95.