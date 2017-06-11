Franco Suffers Serious Injury

By Caryn A. Tate on June 11, 2017
Daniel "Twitch" Franco suffered severe head injuries in his knockout loss to Jose Haro.

On Saturday, June 10, Franco was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery to stop two brain bleeds…

On Saturday, June 10, featherweight contender Daniel “Twitch” Franco suffered severe head injuries in his knockout loss to Jose Haro. The fight was broadcast on CBS Sports Network from the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.

After the stoppage in the eighth round, Franco was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery to stop two brain bleeds.

From the hospital, Franco’s manager Ray Chaparro said, “At this point the doctors have told us the next 48 hours will be critical in regards to him making a complete recovery. We ask for prayers from the boxing community at this time.”

“Roc Nation’s thoughts and prayers are with Daniel Franco and his family during this critical recovery period. He is a tenacious talent and champion, and will always have our support,” said Michael R. Yormark, Roc Nation President & Chief of Branding and Strategy.

Tags: daniel franco jose haro ray chaparro michael r. yormark roc nation caryn a. tate

Comments

  1. Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 07:17pm, 06/11/2017

    The Martin fight was a red flag….a big one…..like the ones that can cover an entire playing field in a stadium.

  2. Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 07:08pm, 06/11/2017

    Christopher Martin is a lot of things as a fighter, mostly good but he is not a big puncher!

  3. Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 06:39pm, 06/11/2017

    It wasn’t so much that nasty punch, it was way that he went down….more shocking and scary than the way that Pacquiao went down if that’s even possible…..he looked frail….he looked like a victim….yet there he was straining to get back up.  Take a good Goddamned look at the photo above…like so many others who had a dream, Franco has the heart and soul but not the physical make up for this unforgiving and brutal combat sport. His body more than likely has average to low bone mass which means he doesn’t have a thick skull to protect that oh so fragile and precious brain…. unlike so many that he has competed against….and therein lies the shittyass rub. Great surgeons or not, with this type of injury, he’s in God’s hands now…that is…if God was even paying attention.

  4. Anonymius 03:35pm, 06/11/2017

    Terrible news. This is the dark side of boxing and I hate it when it happens. Prayers and thoughts for this youngster.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Daniel Franco

  • Jose Haro

Real Name Daniel Alexander Franco
Origin Riverside California USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1991.12.22 (26)
Rated at Super Featherweight
W-L-D W10+L1+D3=14
Height 5 feet 9 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.01.17 Sergio Najera 8-16-2 W(KO) 1/6
2014.12.06 Cesar Martinez 4-3-2 W(KO) 5/6
2014.07.11 Alberto Torres 4-0-1 D(SDRAW) 6/6
2014.04.26 Cesar Garcia 8-16-2 W(KO) 2/6
2014.03.15 Victor Serrano 4-3-0 W(TKO) 3/6
2013.12.21 Alejandro Ochoa 3-6-2 W(UD) 6/6

Most Popular

