On Saturday, June 10, featherweight contender Daniel “Twitch” Franco suffered severe head injuries in his knockout loss to Jose Haro. The fight was broadcast on CBS Sports Network from the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.

After the stoppage in the eighth round, Franco was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery to stop two brain bleeds.

From the hospital, Franco’s manager Ray Chaparro said, “At this point the doctors have told us the next 48 hours will be critical in regards to him making a complete recovery. We ask for prayers from the boxing community at this time.”

“Roc Nation’s thoughts and prayers are with Daniel Franco and his family during this critical recovery period. He is a tenacious talent and champion, and will always have our support,” said Michael R. Yormark, Roc Nation President & Chief of Branding and Strategy.

