Doctors performed emergency surgery and induced a coma.

“Everything looks positive,” Al Franco said. “They removed the breathing tube so he’s now breathing on his own…”

As previously reported Daniel “Twitch” Franco suffered two brain bleeds in his knockout loss on June 10 to Jose Haro in Iowa. Following the stoppage, doctors performed emergency surgery and induced a coma.

Fantastic news was shared yesterday on the GoFundMe page for Daniel.

Al Franco, the boxer’s father and trainer, said his son is speaking and could return home to California in the next month or two.

“Everything looks positive,” Al Franco said. “They removed the breathing tube so he’s now breathing on his own. They removed all the IVs but one. They had to put one in his carotid artery. He had so many of them – I think he had nine IVs – and he starting blowing veins, is how they described it. Things started popping because he had too many, so they went straight to the carotid. And it’s just more for painkillers.”

His speech is slightly slurred, but Al Franco said a speech therapist was surprised how well he’s doing.

He’s got some numbness on the left side of his face, but he has normal function on his right side. The medication is causing the numbness on his left side, but the fact that he has normal function on the left side is positive, Al Franco said.

“The side we need to be concerned with is normal: His right side, his right eye, they’re functioning. Both hands, both feet, all his limbs, everything is normal.”

Al Franco said the doctors haven’t directly told him that his son would return to normal, but he’s optimistic that will be the case given the progress.

In three to six weeks, he may be ready to fly on a medical transport plane from Iowa to California. That will cost $18,000 at least.

Franco said he’s estimating medical bills before all is said and done at about $2 million. He created a Go Fund Me page that has already raised $40,030.

“I’m still like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe the love we’ve gotten,’” he said. “It’s honoring, it’s humbling. Strangers are coming into my gym. Some of them bring money to help us and some of them can’t afford to make a donation and they came and pray. We’re so touched by the outpouring we’ve received.”

Later, Al Franco posted that the family had found a doctor willing to accept Daniel in California: Dr. Clark, a top neurosurgeon.

“If our doctor in Omaha allows Daniel to travel then we will move him to Riverside Parkview Hospital.

“He is improving tremendously. One of our doctors said yesterday that Daniel being in the condition he is in is nothing short of a miracle. He wasn’t sure if Daniel would even survive let alone recovering this fast.

“It’s your prayers and support. He still has a long ways to go but things look positive.

“Please continue to share, financially this will be huge. Spiritually this is life changing.”

