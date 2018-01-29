Frank Warren signs Ohara Davies

By Cain Bradley on January 29, 2018
Frank Warren signs Ohara Davies
After insensitive tweets, Davies left Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom stable for Frank Warren.

The Light Welterweight will next fight in April at the O2 and will be hoping to rebuild his career after a crushing defeat…

Ohara Davies has been announced as the latest signing for Frank Warren. He left Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom stable after insensitive tweets. The Light Welterweight will next fight in April at the O2 and will be hoping to rebuild his career after a crushing defeat to domestic rival Josh Taylor. Warren promotes Terry Flanagan who will compete for the WBO title at the same weight in his next bout and it’d be no surprised if Davies is pointed that direction in the next 18 months…

Fighter's Info

  • Ohara Davies

Origin Hackney London United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1992.02.09 (26)
Rated at Lightweight
W-L-D W7+L0+D0=7

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.28 Simas Volosinas 5-30-0 W(TKO) 2/6
2015.03.21 Jacek Wylezol 11-7-0 W(UD) 6/6
2015.01.31 Lee Gibbons 3-2-0 W(KO) 1/6x3
2014.12.06 Oszkar Fiko 10-7-0 W(TKO) 1/6
2014.10.11 Andy Harris 3-19-1 W(KO) 2/4
2014.06.07 Kristian Dochev 10-16-0 W(TKO) 1/4x3

