After insensitive tweets, Davies left Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom stable for Frank Warren.

The Light Welterweight will next fight in April at the O2 and will be hoping to rebuild his career after a crushing defeat…

Ohara Davies has been announced as the latest signing for Frank Warren. He left Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom stable after insensitive tweets. The Light Welterweight will next fight in April at the O2 and will be hoping to rebuild his career after a crushing defeat to domestic rival Josh Taylor. Warren promotes Terry Flanagan who will compete for the WBO title at the same weight in his next bout and it’d be no surprised if Davies is pointed that direction in the next 18 months…