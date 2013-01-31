On January 29, 1994 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, longstanding WBC light welterweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez, from Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico, defended his title against underdog Frankie “The Surgeon” Randall, from Birmingham, Alabama, in the first of their three fights. Chavez was undefeated at 88-0 going in. Randall was 48-2-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment