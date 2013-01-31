Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Frankie Randall

By Boxing News on January 28, 2017
Chavez was undefeated at 88-0 going into the fight. Frankie Randall was 48-2-1.

On January 29, 1994 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, longstanding WBC light welterweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez, from Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico, defended his title against underdog Frankie “The Surgeon” Randall, from Birmingham, Alabama, in the first of their three fights. Chavez was undefeated at 88-0 going in. Randall was 48-2-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Julio Cesar Chavez vs　Frankie Randall［Full Fight］



Comments

  1. maratinfo@yahoo.com 07:43am, 01/31/2013

    Randall -  I first timу know about such boxer. Time of Chavez finishing / Thank you   Eckles - good site!  I in russia read allboxing.ru - It is small retrospectives ( back in time ) .(  even about russian and ukrainian boxers such as Klitschko )  and if no events -  nothing to read and see(

