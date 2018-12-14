This week Freddie told a tale about his night a couple of weeks ago in Tyson Fury’s corner.

Never blindly side with Freddie Roach. Or fate. And take your position as a carer with seriousness. Those were the lessons I’ve learned this week. Some via reading the boxing news feeds, others via close personal insight.

Freddie Roach has insight. Not many would argue with that statement. He’s been in the game long enough to have seen it all. Ben Davison (Tyson Fury’s trainer) hasn’t. Of course, you can’t change time, and experience only comes with, well, experience, but Freddie showed us how an old head and a grizzled and prosaic approach to being in a fighter’s corner can potentially turn a fight. I hadn’t witnessed the event taking place, but this week Freddie told a tale about his night a couple of weeks ago in Tyson Fury’s corner. At the time I thought Ben Davison was on his way out—mistrusted to handle the golden goose at laying time—and Freddie was being ushered in as a safe pair of hands to hold tightly onto the most hard to hold boxer still working at elite level.

The moment when experience and care collided in the Fury corner came at the second knockdown to Deontay Wilder. Here’s how Freddie described it:

“He (Davison) was crying, he was. He thought for sure that he wasn’t going to get up and he was really worried. The inspectors in the corners really had to hold him down and settle him down. He wanted to go into the ring and take care of his fighter, but if you go in that ring it’s an automatic disqualification. So we had to hold him down and let it play out.”

There is a line, I guess, a very thin and unstable one, between caring, and the ability to sit back and let someone you care about deal with whatever is presented to him/her. Some people call that experience. In this case, Davison wanted to save his friend regardless and Roach wanted to see if Tyson could win through. Who was right in that situation in the moments before Tyson opened his eyes and rose up from the floor like Boris Karloff heading off into the night from his tomb? It’s a question that can’t be answered without argument. And I’m too tired right now from lack of sleep to argue.

My elderly father-in-law has just had his leg amputated after being hit by a bus. According to the doctors, and considering all his other injuries, and his age, they told us they couldn’t believe how he’d survived. My partner had to give her permission for the amputation to take place. How’s that for laughs? He nearly died and he’s still not out of the danger zone. I’ve become as familiar with the Major Trauma Unit as I am with my own bedroom. We weren’t prepared for something like this. There hasn’t been much sleep around here for a good many days. Now we’re experts on care and knockdowns and the fear of someone close to you being hurt beyond what karma should have dealt them. We would have needed holding back, too. We were novices. We had zero experience.