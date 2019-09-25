Froch didn’t dwell on dark matter. He didn't say that the moon was made of Swiss cheese.

I’ve always admired Carl Froch, both for what he did in the ring as a fighter and what he does as a commentator for Sky Sports. When he sticks to what he knows, all is well, but when he ventures into the final frontier, it’s another story.

A heretofore unknown podcast called Pound for Pound runs a regular feature called Froch’s Fascinating Fact of the Week, which allows the former super middleweight champion to expound on things that may be better left unsaid.

In Froch’s most recent fascinating fact of the week, he said, “A typical lead pencil can draw a line 35 miles long.”

That fact drew guffaws from the two hosts.

“Do you know how many feet that would be beneath the earth’s curvature?” asked Froch. “You’d have to draw a straight line. You’d have to work it out. You wouldn’t see it, would you, because the average curve of the earth would lose about 100 feet. But if you drew a line 35 miles long and got a telescope, you could see it. The earth’s flat anyway, so forget it.”

One of the Pound for Pound hosts wasn’t listening and asked, “Do you think the earth is flat, Carl?”

“One hundred percent,” he said. “There’s no proof of the earth’s curvature. It’s a flat earth.”

Froch continued, “This fake space agency NASA used CGI images and every one is different. I’m looking at them thinking, ‘Hang on a minute, they’re like cartoons.’”

Why NASA and other members of the “little clique” would want to hoodwink the public in that regard, Froch failed to say. But he was good enough to mention the “fake moon landing,” and said of those twinkling things in the sky, “They’re not stars, they’re balls of plasma.”

Froch didn’t dwell on dark matter, or grey matter, for that matter.

Nor did he say that the moon was made of Swiss cheese.