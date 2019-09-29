They are Sisyphus boxers pushing opponents to the top of the hill. (Photo: Richard Baker)

Josesito Lopez is from Riverside, California, where I was born, so he fell under my idea of a hometown favorite. Not many top boxers come from Riverside…

I sat over a cup of coffee at the Freehand Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The Freehand is one of the older and more affordable hotels in the area and is only a few blocks from Staples Center where the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter fight was about the take place. The hotel sits in a part of LA that would have made George Foreman nervous, but the hotel has been completely restored to 4-star quality. Other older hotels in the area are presently being upgraded.

I missed the weigh-in due to a delayed flight from Seattle followed by a missing shuttle in LA. I killed time waiting for the fight the next night by reading poetry by Auden and William Carlos Williams. I find a great deal of similarity between boxing, poetry, art, and music. Spence and Porter were the headliner for a string of decent fights featuring such names as Anthony Dirrell, David Benavidez, Mario Barrios, and Robert Guerrero. Promoters have finally discovered that if they stage decent fights, people will come. This has been a good year for good fights. My interest was the fight between Josesito Lopez and John Molina, Jr.

Most fans were probably going to the fights to see Spence and Porter or Dirrell and Benavidez; decent fights for sure. All of these men have years of boxing still left in them. Not so Lopez (36-8, 19 KOs) and Molina (30-8, 24 KOs). I figured this would be the last chance for one of them to get another big payday in the future. I also felt they have never received the credit due them as boxers. These are two very tough, very skilled boxers and I was hoping for an excellent match.

Reporters would write thousands of articles on Spence/Porter. They would have an exciting fight because they are two of the best in the sport. My input would not be missed. I found Lopez/Molina more interesting.

I thought Lopez might pull off the win. He is from Riverside, California, where I was born, so he fell under my idea of a hometown favorite. Not many top boxers come from Riverside. I often view these boxers not by who they beat but who beat them. They are Sisyphus boxers pushing opponents to the top of the hill then, fumble the big one and have to start over again from the bottom. When last he got to the top, Lopez lost a majority decision to Keith Thurman. The fight was close and he gave a good pounding on Thurman. At the finish Thurman looked as if he had been dragged across the parking lot on his face.

He has also lost to Andre Berto, Marcos Maidana, Saul Alvarez, and Jessie Vargas. What does that say about him? That he fights and he keeps on fighting and occasionally wins over top prospects. He knocked out Sergio Rivera and Aaron Martinez and he beat Victor Ortiz for the WBC Silver Welterweight title by breaking his jaw with a concrete left hook. Ortiz had put him down earlier and hit him on the back of his head. Lopez took the full time allowed for the foul before coming back to batter Ortiz. His losses to Vargas, Ferguson, and Santana were controversial. He has a great right hand and uses it well.

John Molina, Jr. is equally tough and has pushed to the top of the hill several times only to fall back against top boxers like Antonio DeMarco, Lucas Matthysse, Humberto Soto, Adrien Broner, Terence Crawford, and Omar Figueroa. The only people who thought he lost to Figueroa were the judges. The crowd found the loss to be another travesty in boxing. The unofficial judge Larry Hazzard, Lennox Lewis, and Joe Goossen all had Molina the winner. He has beaten Ivan Redkach, and Ruslan Provodnikov, tough sluggers, always ready to batter away.

Both boxers suffer from a scarcity of punches. In the bigger fights they often throw half the punches of their opponents. Molina has a bad habit of dropping one hand to throw the other leaving him open to counterpunches. He keeps his hands low. I felt Lopez would capitalize on those faults.

To save money I was staying in a 6-bed room with a young Korean man, two Chinese women, and Elsa, a young woman from Belgium. She is here on an internship and was struggling to have her money returned from a place she originally booked for a month. She only stayed two days feeling it was unsafe. “Everyone was black,” she said. “They did not look clean and they keep looking at me.” With her pale skin and blonde hair she probably stood out. Before she rented the room she had emailed to see if the house and the area were safe. “They told me yes.”

She is, of course, a young girl and not very worldly. I explained to her that most people, wherever they live, feel the area is safe. They are used to the surroundings. Trash and garbage on the streets are commonplace in many places and abandoned cars are great playhouses for children. Likewise, manicured lawns and fruit lined streets are comfortable for others. It is the shock of difference that frightens, especially for a young sheltered girl in a single ethnic country.

I took her to dinner and later the whole gang of us went rooftop for drinks. That is one of the reasons I stay in dorms. The people there are almost all young foreign travelers and I enjoy hearing about their countries and what they think of ours. Boxing made no sense to any of them.

The following afternoon I settled into my seat in the rafters of the Staples Center. I have gotten used to being up high where the air is clean and one can carry on an intelligent conversation with the pigeons. I always stuff my photo vest with energy bars so I can stay hidden for long hours.

A boxing venue has its own life, its own lungs. It sleeps during the early bouts when crowds are absent, then comes slowly to life yawning and stretching and sucking in more and more spectators. The lungs expand, the heart starts to beat with the rhythm of the ring. Faster and faster, deeper and deeper, blood pulsing in a cataclysm of noisy energy as lights twirl and thousands of smaller lungs and hearts assume the chant, all in unison, all engaged in the central act of being, of coming to life before the lungs, finally exhausted, collapse upon themselves leaving only an empty chest and darkness.

The joint was jumping as Molina and Lopez entered the ring. Molina’s nose tilts to the right revealing his vulnerability to right hands, Lopez’s favorite punch.

At the opening of the bout Lopez comes straight ahead, throws and lands a hard right. A minute later he clocks Molina and drops him to the canvas. Molina is visibly hurt. He manages to just beat the count. Lopez is on him like a bat on a fruitcake. Lopez is aggressive, maybe too aggressive. He can smell the sweet nectar of success. Molina backs away, firing in defense. He spins to the left, then to the right. Bam! His eyes clank about the table like two thrown dice as he dives to the canvas to catch them. He waits on the count, gathers his thoughts, attempts to put himself together again. Like Moby Dick he rises, stumbles ahead, trips, as the bell sounds.

Molina enters round 2 only to be met with more punches. He is knocked along the ropes from to one corner, then to another. A lightning bolt strikes. The bolt is his. He connects with a vicious right then unleashes a barrage of blows. Lopez looks stunned. He thought Molina was finished. In the words of Wolfgang Puck, “Don’t count your chickens before they are cooked.”

By round 3 the fight has settled into a grueling match between hardened professionals. Molina takes the first of the round, starting with a right; Lopez finishes strong. Lopez is the aggressor throughout the fight. Lopez switches tactics in round 4, content to throw mostly left jabs.

Molina visibly struggles in round 5. He catches a series of overhand rights and his nose continues to move to the right. He refuses to quit and charges hard in round 6. He looks good. He looks like he is coming back. That ends when he is caught in the corner and disappears under a series of punches.

In round 7, Molina is again under the gun. He is constantly shoved onto the ropes where he cannot maneuver. He pushes his way to the center of the ring, dropping his left along the way, and catches a right, again tumbling to the mat. The bell is seconds away and he survives.

It is only a matter of time. In the following round the referee has seen enough. Molina is cried out on his shield, valiant warrior to the end.

Lopez continues to improve with each fight. If he continues he might join the old school of boxers who lost a number of fights and still managed to win a championship. It’s boxing. Stranger things have happened.