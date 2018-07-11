He encountered more difficulties in late-May when he was admitted to a San Juan hospital.

Wilfredo Gomez is a Puerto Rican icon. His people have never left his side. Although Gomez has charted a miraculous path to glory in the ring, he has struggled with his health since retiring in 1989. Having spent periods in and out of the hospital over the last decade due to his declining health, Gomez encountered more difficulties in late-May when he was admitted to a San Juan hospital for severe breathing issues. After a brief stay in the hospital where the former champ recuperated without further complications, Gomez accrued a hefty medical bill. This is our chance to give back to the great champ by donating even a small amount to help his cause. Please join in helping—or sharing the link—to support a fighter who gave his heart and soul to Puerto Rico, and to the sport.

Christian Giudice

Author: A Fire Burns Within: The Miraculous Journey of Wilfredo Gomez

Author: The Rise and Fall of Alexis Argüello

Author: Hands of Stone: The Life and Legend of Roberto Duran

Website: christiangiudice.com

Email: christiangiudice@hotmail.com