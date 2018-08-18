Fury Blanks Pianeta

By Robert Ecksel on August 18, 2018
Fury Blanks Pianeta
Fury boxed circles around his outclassed opponent. (Charles McQuellan/Getty Images)

Fury boxed well and got in some rounds, setting up a big pay-per-view fight against WBC champion Deontay Wilder…

Saturday night at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, former lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (27-0, 19 KOs), the undefeated “Gypsy King” from Manchester, Lancashire, United Kingdom, won a unanimous decision over two-time title challenger Francesco Pianeta (35-5-1, 21 KOs), the veteran southpaw from Gelsenkirchen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany, by way of Corigliano Calabro, Calabria, Italy, after 10 lopsided rounds.

Fighting out of the blue corner in camouflage trunks, Fury used the ring and his athleticism to box circles around his game but outclassed opponent.

Pianeta, fighting out of the red corner in black trunks with silver trim, extended Fury the distance, but his performance was no more inspiring than Fury’s.

Fury boxed well and got in some rounds, setting up a big pay-per-view fight against reigning and defending WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder who declared, “I can’t wait to fight you because I am going to knock you out. I promise you.”

The jeering crowd voiced its displeasure at the prospect.

Comments

  1. Your Name 03:53pm, 08/18/2018

    Wilder is the biggest dumbass in all of boxing

Fighter's Info

  • Tyson Fury

  • Francesco Pianeta

Real Name Tyson Luke Fury
Origin Manchester Lancashire United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1988.08.12 (30)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W24+L0+D0=24
Height 6 feet 9 inches
Reach 85 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.02.28 Christian Hammer 17-3-0 W(RTD) 8/12
2014.11.29 Dereck Chisora 20-4-0 W(RTD) 10/12
2014.02.15 Joey Abell 29-7-0 W(TKO) 4/10
2013.04.20 Steve Cunningham 25-5-0 W(KO) 7/12
2012.12.01 Kevin Johnson 28-2-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.07.07 Vinny Maddalone 35-7-0 W(TKO) 5/12

