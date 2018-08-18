Fury boxed circles around his outclassed opponent. (Charles McQuellan/Getty Images)

Saturday night at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, former lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (27-0, 19 KOs), the undefeated “Gypsy King” from Manchester, Lancashire, United Kingdom, won a unanimous decision over two-time title challenger Francesco Pianeta (35-5-1, 21 KOs), the veteran southpaw from Gelsenkirchen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany, by way of Corigliano Calabro, Calabria, Italy, after 10 lopsided rounds.

Fighting out of the blue corner in camouflage trunks, Fury used the ring and his athleticism to box circles around his game but outclassed opponent.

Pianeta, fighting out of the red corner in black trunks with silver trim, extended Fury the distance, but his performance was no more inspiring than Fury’s.

Fury boxed well and got in some rounds, setting up a big pay-per-view fight against reigning and defending WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder who declared, “I can’t wait to fight you because I am going to knock you out. I promise you.”

The jeering crowd voiced its displeasure at the prospect.