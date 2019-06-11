How “epic” and “behemoth” Saturday's fight turns out to be remains to be seen. (Reuters)

Figuring out Schwarz won’t be nearly as difficult as decoding the Mayan Codex, nor will it be as rewarding…

In advance of Saturday’s mismatch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, between Tyson Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs), the lineal heavyweight champion from Manchester, Lancashire, United Kingdom, and unknown Tom Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs), from Magdeburg, Sachsen-Anhalt, Germany, Fury teased reporters earlier today about what he intends to do with the sacrificial lamb in his ESPN+ debut.

“The only thing I know is I’m going to break his jaw and smack his ribs in. I’m gonna give him a black eye, a thick lip, and maybe he might lose a few teeth, who knows? I’ll figure him out within the first five seconds of the fight, because that’s what I do.”

Figuring out Schwarz won’t be nearly as difficult as decoding the Mayan Codex, nor will it be as rewarding. Schwarz will do his damnedest to try to catch Fury, who will present challenges his opponent never dreamed existed.

But should the impossible happen, as it did two weeks ago when Andy Ruiz Jr. toppled Anthony Joshua, there will be a new sheriff in town, however unlikely that eventuality.

Still, Fury talks as though he refuses to take his challenger lightly.

“You can never overlook anybody because it’s heavyweight boxing and Tom Schwarz knows if he beats Tyson Fury then he’s set for life.

“He becomes a multi-millionaire, he gets to headline big shows and all his dreams come true. So am I going to underestimate a guy like that? I don’t think so, not at all.

“This is a massive attraction of a fight, the UK, Europe, America. This is going to be epic. This is going to be a boxing behemoth.”

How “epic” and “behemoth” the fight with Schwarz turns out to be remains to be seen. There are better fights out there, even setting aside the likes of Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte, credible opposition that Fury’s promoter and his matchmaker sidestepped, with the approval of ESPN, whose fledgling boxing operation, based on Saturday’s fight, looks to be going nowhere fast.