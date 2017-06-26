Fury: McGregor KOs Floyd

By Robert Ecksel on June 26, 2017
Fury: McGregor KOs Floyd
Duran, refusing to mince words, says, “Mayweather will beat him. McGregor is a clown.”

The big man has tabbed the UFC star to not only defeat Mayweather, but to knock him out in the first round…

Former heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury has weighed in on the August 26 fight in Las Vegas between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. Fury isn’t picking Mayweather over McGregor, who has never fought a professional boxing match. The big man has tabbed the UFC star to not only defeat Mayweather, but to knock him out in the first round.

Not everyone agrees. Mike Tyson thinks McGregor “will look ridiculous” trying to beat Mayweather. Ricky Hatton says, “I think Floyd would stop him.” And Roberto Duran, refusing to mince words, predicts, “Mayweather will beat him. McGregor is a clown.”

Fury, however, isn’t convinced. He told iFL TV, “I think McGregor will do him inside one round.”

McGregor can punch, having knocked out 18 of his 24 opponents in mixed martial arts. But one has to land a punch for it to have meaning, and avoiding punches is something of a Mayweather specialty.

But Fury, a self-described “fat bastard,” is rooting for the MMA fighter—not because it would be good for boxing, which it will not, but because it will be good for the “real people” that Fury unofficially represents.

“I think Conor McGregor will knock him out in the first 35 seconds,” says Fury. “Come on, McGregor! It would be great for boxing if McGregor chinned him… it would be great for the real people of the world.”

