Tyson Fury is a man of faith, but when it comes to Anthony Joshua, he has never been a believer. Even when he was riding high, prior to his defeat at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr., Fury had doubts about Joshua’s skills, about his heart, about the whole Joshua construct, doubts which have since been proven true.

Fury, unlike Joshua, is more boxer than fighter, and since the sport isn’t called fighting, at least not yet, so we can assume he knows a thing or two about what does and doesn’t work in the square circle.

Handicapping the upcoming rematch in Saudi Arabia between the new champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and the old champion Anthony Joshua, Fury believes there are three factors which tip the scales in the Mexican-American’s favor.

He may not be a weatherman, but Fury knows which way the wind blows and says CLIMATE is factor number one in determining the favorite going into the December 7 rematch, which will be fought in an open-air arena.

“It’s a bizarre location in Saudi Arabia,” Fury said, “and the heat might affect both fighters. If anything, Andy Ruiz might be more used to the heat because he’s Mexican and lives in California. It’s always hot there, whereas Joshua lives in London and it’s not always hot there.”

Fury knows from personal experience the games mind can play and asserts that PSYCHOLOGY will play a large part in Ruiz defeating Joshua again.

“He’s already been knocked out,” said Fury, “so that favors Ruiz.”

Whatever the temperature and mindset of the combatants, those factors, while significant, are nothing compared to the SKILLS of the two men.

“I think fighting fire with fire with someone who is quicker than you and puts better shots together is a disaster,” Fury said. “I don’t really see the fight going any differently unless AJ comes out and boxes on his toes, which we know he can’t do.”