"Much like Schmeling did 83 years ago against Louis," said Schwarz, "I can pull the upset."

“I’m gonna give him a black eye and he might lose a few teeth. Within five seconds, I’ll know exactly what to do with him…”

The lineal championship in boxing is one which isn’t subjected to sanctioning bodies, fees or loads of obligatory demands. Although it doesn’t always signify who is perhaps the absolute best in the division, the distinction of essentially being “the man who beat the man” is unique due to the simple fact that the championship doesn’t change hands until one either retires from the sport or is beaten in the ring. Of course, there are times when such logic is rightfully omitted and when it makes little to no sense at all. One of the biggest examples of such an episode took place more than thirty years ago and the sight of Mike Tyson demolishing Michael Spinks in 91 seconds will likely always hold its place in boxing lore. As legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer went into his patented rendition of announcing to the crowd that the time had come to rumble on that June night in 1988, Spinks was introduced as the “lineal” champion. Although Tyson had the WBC, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles in his possession at that time, Buffer announced that because Michael Spinks didn’t actually lose the designation of being the lineal champion in the ring, he was still the best of the best in the division since he’d beaten former champion Larry Holmes twice in as many fights in 1985 and 1986.

This Saturday, June 15 in Las Vegas, current lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs), from Wilmslow, Cheshire, UK, will square off against Tom Schwarz of Germany (24-0, 16 KOs) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Fury’s journey to the “best of the best” title culminated in late November 2015 when he topped Wladimir Klitschko, who at the time had been in charge of the heavyweight ranks for close to a decade. Fury subsequently fell out of sight for over two years after he left the ring that night in Dusseldorf with four separate championships belts in addition to the title of the becoming the lineal champion. Segments of the sports media let the world know of Fury’s struggles with weight gain, drug abuse and most notably, mental illness.

He resurfaced one year ago and fought three times in 2018, most recently against WBC champion Deontay Wilder last December in a bout which contained about as much as we could ask for in a title contest. The “Gypsy King” endured two separate knockdowns in the bout, the second of which undoubtedly made several eyes blink in sheer astonishment. A two-punch combination from Wilder floored Fury in the twelfth and final round and the 6’9” Englishman’s head hit the canvas as well. Much like how the reels of a slot machine eventually roll back into sequence, Tyson’s eyes fell back in to place and he beat the count of referee Jack Reiss, who luckily allowed him to continue. The bout ended in a draw and as the boxing world awaits a rematch, we’ll first have to make good with Fury’s showdown with Schwarz (who stands 6’5”) on Saturday as well as Deontay Wilder’s rematch with Luis Ortiz later this year.

For now, boxing fans in the United States can take in Fury’s contest with Schwarz on the ESPN+ streaming platform (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT). Earlier today, Tyson Fury, alongside his promoter Bob Arum, the chairman of Top Rank Boxing, and Tom Schwarz took part in an international media conference call from Las Vegas to discuss Saturday’s bout.

Selected Highlights Listed Below

Opening Statements, Lineal Champion Tyson Fury: “I’m gonna give him a black eye and he might lose a few teeth. Within five seconds, I’ll know exactly what to do with him. I don’t need to watch videos of other fighters.”

Fury on if he’s looking past Tom Schwarz and towards a rematch with Deontay Wilder: “Most definitely not. When you get paid as much as me, then motivation is easy. This is still an epic fight in the U.K. and America because this is the Tyson Fury show. I’m ready for all of it and I take it one day at a time. I’m always thinking about Tom Schwarz and we can only look at one opponent at a time. That business with Deontay Wilder is none of my concern right now. He’s (Schwarz) five years younger and a lot fresher than me. You cannot take your eye off of the ball. You can never overlook anybody. If Tom Schwarz beats Tyson Fury, then he’ll be set for life with multi-millions of dollars.”

His answer as to whether or not he thinks Anthony Joshua overlooked Andy Ruiz, Jr.: “No. I just think that he got done in by a better man.”

Fury on working with Top Rank, Bob Arum and ESPN: “Bob Arum’s promoted the best fighters in the world and now, he gets to promote me. Tall, dark and handsome. ESPN and Top Rank wanted The Gypsy King from day one.”

Bob Arum’s thoughts on Fury and ESPN: “What ESPN is getting is the best fighter in the world. Tyson Fury is something else. He has the ability to capture the imagination of not only boxing and sports fans, but also the public in general.”

Arum on selecting Schwarz as the opponent for Fury: “We looked at the rankings and saw that Schwarz was a “top 5” guy. We had never promoted him or had anything to do with his people. We felt that he was the best possible opponent for Tyson Fury. We wanted to make sure that Tyson wasn’t matched with a small heavyweight. We wanted a big guy because we wanted to match him again in a rematch with Deontay Wilder and up until recently, Anthony Joshua.”

On the possibility of an upset and a trilogy with Deontay Wilder: “Andy Ruiz’s upset win reminded us of that. Wilder doesn’t have an easy fight coming up with Luis Ortiz. As long as both guys get through and Wilder fights Tyson early next year, and due to the controversial ending the first time, I don’t see why there’d be no reason for a trilogy. I think there would be a great demand for that.”

“We haven’t discussed future fights for Tyson Fury’s career. He has to be successful on Saturday and he cannot look past this fight. It’s okay for American sportswriters to ask who Tom Schwarz is, but we know who he is. Andy Ruiz beating Anthony Joshua was a shocker and Tom Schwarz beating Tyson Fury would be a shocker. This is a dangerous fight and this guy has never lost, so we do have a rematch clause.”

Fury on fighting in Las Vegas and fan support: “It’s good to be a headliner in Las Vegas. I look forward to enjoying the experience and taking it as it comes. I hope everyone enjoys this fight and we can all paint the town red. The love of the fans is very important to me. They’ve come to know me a lot better over the past few years. When fans are concerned about your well-being and want you to get well, it’s a much better feeling than them wanting to see you get knocked out.”

On his recovery from mental issues: “I’m very proud that my story can inspire others to get well. I have received so many messages that my story has inspired so many people. No one is untouchable, no matter how big and tough you are. Mental health can bring you to your knees and even though I was on the verge of suicide, I made it out.”

Opening Statements, Tom Schwarz: “I have to tell my story all the time. I started boxing at the age of 9 or 10. I told my mother that I was born to box and that I always wanted to be a fighter. I turned professional at 18 after some time as an amateur. My biggest ambition has always been to be a world champion and that’s all that matters to me right now.”

On his chances against Tyson Fury: “I’m a fighter with a big heart and great skills. I feel like I’m the best opponent for him and I am the one who will beat Tyson Fury. If I win and Fury retires, then that’s even more motivation. As a joke, I’ve said that if I win, then I’ll retire because there will nothing else to fight for after I’ve beaten the best fighter in the world.”

“I have watched all of Tyson Fury’s fights. I have prepared myself and I have a surprise package for him and much like Max Schmeling did 83 years ago against Joe Louis, I can pull the upset.”

Schwarz’s opinion on Andy Ruiz, Jr. beating Anthony Joshua: “I saw that fight and it showed that as long as one is motivated enough, then they can win any fight. I have the motivation to do the same. There’s been a lot of preparation and I’m absolutely fit and ready. I am so focused and ready for Saturday.”

Follow Marc Livitz on Twitter at https://twitter.com/fightawrita