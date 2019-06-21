With a seating capacity of 17,000, two-thirds of the arena was empty. (Photo: Courtesy)

Tyson Fury is not yet a household name in the US. That will change, but until then it’s an uphill battle, if not as uphill a battle as Tom Schwarz faced last week in Las Vegas.

Although the number of new subscribers to ESPN+ has not been released, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the number of ticket sales for Fury’s first fight in Sin City.

According to the NSAC, the reported gate at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the fight between Fury and Schwarz was $882,145 on 5,489 tickets sold, in addition to 1,187 comps handed out to celebrities and whales.

Those numbers fell short of expectations yet are hardly a disgrace. But with a seating capacity of 17,000, two-thirds of the arena was empty, which might be cause for concern, especially when the average ticket price per ticket was $160.71, a bargain for watching an elite heavyweight live and in the flesh.

The fight was marketed to death. Perhaps ESPN+’s numbers will reveal a bright side to the NSAC’s tabulation. Or maybe the manner of Fury’s prowess, at least in the past, turned off as many fans as it has attracted.

But with a fight with Deontay Wilder looming in the hopefully not too distant future, Tyson Fury as an attraction, aside from his singing and whatnot, may be in need of some tweaking.