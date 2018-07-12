The Pianeta fight will be Fury’s second in as many months since his return to active duty.

On Saturday, August 18, at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tyson Fury (26-0, 19 KOs), the former lineal heavyweight champion from Manchester, Lancashire, United Kingdom, continues his comeback when he gets it on with two-time world heavyweight title challenger Francesco Pianeta (35-4-1, 21 KOs), the veteran southpaw from Gelsenkirchen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany, by way of Corigliano Calabro, Calabria, Italy, in a non-title 10-rounder.

The fight will be Fury’s second in as many months since his return to active duty after two and half years in limbo. His first fight back on June 9 was a glorified sparring session which ended with a fourth round stoppage of Sefer Seferi. The fight with Pianeta will be more competitive.

“The Seferi fight is history and Pianeta is a far better operator than him,” said Fury’s promoter Frank Warren. “His level of opposition tells you that.”

Pianeta peaked when he was stopped by Wladimir Klitschko in 2013. He got another shot against Ruslan Chagaev two years later yet failed to make it through a round. But with the exception of those titleholders, Pianeta’s opponents were undistinguished, and he goes into the fight with Fury having lost two of his last three fights.

“Tyson had been out of boxing for a long time and Pianeta is a good opponent for what is Tyson’s second fight back after his break,” continued Warren. “Tyson had a short rest after fighting Seferi but is back in full-time camp and ready for his challenge in Belfast.”

Fury will win this fight, and the next few fights to follow. Frank Warren knows what he’s doing. Fury will eventually fight for a title.

That’s when things get interesting.

“He needs rounds under his belt before moving on to the next level and this fight will make him work for his win,” Warren added.

“I am sure Pianeta will get into the Belfast ring desperate to upset Tyson.”