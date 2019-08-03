Wallin has fast hands. He protects himself at all times and has some sock. (Boxe News)

According to The Athletic, Fury and Wallin fight will on Saturday, September 14, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas…

Otto Wallin won the lottery. Hailing from Sundsvall, Sweden, and standing 6-feet-5½-inches, he is an undefeated southpaw who comes to fight. Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs, 1 NC) has decent skills. He is athletic. He moves well. He has fast hands. He protects himself at all times and has some sock. But he can be countered when he’s barreling in. He also can’t untangle himself from a clinch. Given those virtues, he’s been selected to be the next opponent for Tyson Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs), by his minders at Top Rank and ESPN.

After Fury knocked the sausage out of Germany’s Tom Schwarz in the second round of their June 15 fight at the MGM Grand, some thought Fury might next fight a name opponent next, someone very tall, maybe someone very competitive, someone, in other words, deserving of Fury’s talent.

But name opponents are in short supply.

Wallin has yet to fight a name opponent. Fury is his first. But he is ranked No. 6 by the WBA and No. 10 by the IBF.

If Schwarz and Wallin is the best we can expect, the fans’ worst fears about Top Rank’s lack of depth at heavyweight may be proving true.

Fury should have his way with him.