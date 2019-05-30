When it comes to Joshua, Fury said, “You need nuts to fight me, and nuts he doesn't have.”

Tyson Fury is the heavyweight everyone loves to hate. It’s not his mouth or ranting or worldview that raises the hackles of so many fight fans. It’s not even his ability to outbox opponents instead of going for the kill. No, it’s the whole package, the whole enchilada, the whole kit and caboodle, all 6-feet-9-inches of him that seems to turn many off.

But The Gypsy King knows, as Floyd Mayweather knew, that alienating viewers comes at a price, yet it’s a price they’re willing to way to see the object of their derision lose, even though Fury has yet to lose a fight.

In advance of his June 15 mismatch with little-known and soon to be little remembered Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a fight streamed live on ESPN+, Fury, who never stays quiet for long, is making noise for a change, and there’s some truth in what he says, even though the truth may hurt those armchair champs who fail who protect themselves at all times.

BoxingScene spoke with Fury and, to the surprise of no one, towed the party line. For example, Ryan Burton wrote, concerning his draw with Deontay Wilder, “Many observers felt Fury had done enough to earn the victory.” Some may argue otherwise, but round-by-round scoring determines a winner. Knockdowns alone don’t cut it, unless one blithely ignores the rules.

When the subject of Anthony Joshua arose, Fury, who showed Wilder respect during and immediately after their fight, revealed he has no such inclination toward his countryman.

“You need nuts to fight me and nuts he doesn’t have,” said Fury. “Cojones, bullocks, testicles, whatever you want to call them. Eddie Hearn owns Joshua’s nuts, they are in his handbag. So when he becomes a man come see me. It is unfortunate but it is reality. Joshua is a big pussy shithouse. If you don’t know what that means it means you flap—a lot.”

As confident as Fury is, and deservedly so—just consider his comeback after all he endured, even if it was of his own making—he doesn’t believe he can’t be beaten, assuming the man doing the beating possesses the right tools.

“I will tell you how to beat Tyson Fury—with a fucking baseball bat while I’m asleep,” he said, “and then I am going to get up and kick your ass, 100 percent.”