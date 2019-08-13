Otto Wallin, like many of the other men who fought Fury, believes destiny is on his side.

Tyson Fury is no more the lineal heavyweight champion of the world than my mother is a cosmonaut. But when he fights Otto Wallin on Saturday, September 14, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, in a bout televised live on ESPN+, that’s the title they’ll be fighting for, even though it’s no more of a straight line from John L. Sullivan to Fury than traveling east to west on Lombard Street in San Francisco.

Fury is a tough man to beat, as evidenced by his fight with Deontay Wilder, who, assuming round by round scoring has any meaning whatsoever, with gifted with a draw when the two men met in 2018. But the $100 million man from Manchester will get it on with someone as unlikely to defeat Fury as the man who preceded, then-unbeaten but severely overmatched Tom Schwarz.

“I am pleased to be back in Las Vegas,” said Fury. “I loved my time there in my last fight and I am going to put on a show at the T-Mobile Arena. Otto Wallin is a world-ranked fighter and is tall, something we want with the Deontay Wilder rematch around the corner. He is also a southpaw, which will bring its own obstacles, but I will be fully focused to get this job done because the rematch needs to happen.”

The rematch does need to happen—and the sooner the better. There are just so few elite heavyweights to go around, hence Tom Schwarz, hence Otto Wallin.

Fury’s co-promoter, Top Rank’s Bob Arum, believes he is the greatest thing since sliced bread and isn’t shy about saying as much.

“Tyson Fury electrified Las Vegas last time he fought, and he is set to do it again against a tough kid in Otto Wallin,” he said. “Tyson knows what’s at stake, and I expect him to have another masterful performance. He is the best heavyweight in the world and is only beginning to show everyone what he’s capable of.”

Wallin, like many of the other men who fought Fury, believes destiny is on his side.

“This is the type of fight I’ve been waiting for since I was a kid and my father started showing me some boxing moves in our kitchen,” he said. “I’ve made a lot of sacrifices to get to this point and I’m very happy it’s starting to pay off. I want to thank my team and my supporters for making this happen.

“I know I’m an underdog in this fight, but I’m ready for this opportunity and I’m going to grab it with both hands. Anybody can get beat and especially in the heavyweight division. I like the fact that I have everything to gain and Tyson has everything to lose.”

And, it goes without saying, vice-versa.