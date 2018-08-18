“One thing I promise you, when I go to Las Vegas, I’m knocking you the [expletive] out.”

Around lunchtime this past Saturday afternoon, some fight fans in America may have chosen to watch the live stream of the heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Francesco Pianeta, which was beamed live from Belfast, Northern Ireland. Part of the ringside commentary team included current WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Of course, the boxing world is currently set to a mild simmer in regards to an eventual showdown between “The Bronze Bomber” and the nearly unified champion, Anthony Joshua. In the meantime, Fury’s easy, one-sided ten-round stroll past Pianeta set up a date between him and Wilder before the end of 2018. Hooray.

While most of us would much rather see Wilder take on Joshua, we fully understand the nature of the business and are perhaps content with waiting, provided the meeting between the two unbeaten champions takes place before we reach the third decade of the current millennium.

The confrontation was a bit more animated that what we saw in May of 2017 when Gennady Golovkin marched to the ring to get some face-to-face action with Saul Alvarez. “Canelo” had just earned a nice paycheck following a thorough pounding of an industrial-sized slab of meat in the form of Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. in Las Vegas. The entrance was as scripted as an episode of General Hospital, but we loved it. By contrast, Deontay Wilder entered the ring to share space with the victorious Tyson Fury and the f-bombs did indeed fly.

“They called and I answered,” said Fury (26-0, 19 KO’s). “I said yes and now he gets the chance to fight the lineal world heavyweight championship. One thing I do promise you, when I go to Las Vegas, I’m knocking you the [expletive] out.”

Wilder (40-0, 39 KO’s), of course, wouldn’t simply remain mute with such a gauntlet thrown in his direction. “I’m going to knock you out. This I promise you,” he said. “You are going to experience being hit by the Bronze Bomber.” Drama, indeed. “All will be revealed next week,” added Fury’s promoter Frank Warren and some signs indicate a November date in Las Vegas.

All things considered, will this bout sell in Sin City, whether by tally of actual tickets, closed circuit viewing or other means? Will it be any more ‘meaningful,’ so to speak than the two bouts for light heavyweight supremacy between Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev? Remember how “excited” Vegas was for those particular contests, most especially the second one last Summer?

Before reaching any sort of collective conclusion, perhaps a few questions need to be asked. Firstly, on what planet is Tyson Fury the ‘lineal’ heavyweight champion? In November of 2015, he famously defeated Wladimir Klitschko and captured three separate heavyweight titles. Then, he disappeared from the public eye, save for occasional snippets of information, very few of which were positive. He let his titles go by the wayside and save for one of the sanctioned belts, Anthony Joshua has all of them.

To be fair, fame is likely an unforgiving opiate for some, and it often requires more and more distractions to effectively tame it. After his famous win over Klitschko, Fury fell into a spiral of cocaine use, which made him more of a linear champion than a lineal one, as in lines on a mirror. He also gained over one hundred pounds during this time. The 30-year-old native of Manchester, England, stepped upon the scale at a hefty 276 two months ago when he made his return to the ring to face Sefer Seferi in the same city.

In all fairness and as previously stated, an accomplishment comparable to capturing the world’s heavyweight championship, especially when unexpected, could easily catapult one to the wrong side of the fence. Tyson Fury’s situation was by no means unique. This doesn’t make him a bad person. However, his past comments, all easily viewable via an internet search in regards to sexism, rape and anti-Semitic ideas make him a jerk.

This isn’t how one should go about selling fights. Granted, there’s no such thing as bad publicity and by all means, a combatant can use their limited time in the boxing game to gain their fame or infamy however they please. As is the case with just about anything in life though, there will always be consequences of some kind.

On the other side of the coin, we have Alabama product Deontay Wilder. With the exception of the very contest in which he captured the WBC title in early 2017 by way of a resounding, one-sided victory over Bermane Stiverne, he’s won every contest by knockout. He’s a wrecking ball. He also recently admitted that he’d relish the chance at killing an opponent in the ring.

“I want a body on my record,” he said to the hosts of “The Breakfast Club,’ a talk show on New York City’s FM station, 105.1 last April. “I want one. I really do. That’s the ‘Bronze Bomber.’.He wants one. When I’m the ‘Bronze Bomber,’ everything changes and I don’t really care.”

So, if we’re to follow what we’ve gathered up through today, then on one side of the ring this November, we’ll have a misogynistic, anti-Semitic chauvinist. The opposite will carry an individual whose admitted goal is to kill someone in the ring. Who on Earth do we cheer for? Do we want the piggish Fury to get his dose of comeuppance from the man who hails from “Roll Tide” country? Do we dare say that Wilder channel his inner ‘Mortal Kombat’ and wins by fatality? Let’s not go that far, provided we’re all sane adults here. Would we rather see Tyson Fury call his opponent’s proverbial bluff and put him in his place?

Where do you, the fight fan stand on this? The floor is open.

Follow Marc Livitz on Twitter at https://twitter.com/fightawrita