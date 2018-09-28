Social media contempt, if done correctly, is a powerful communication method. (Sky)

“I am the lion and you are the wilderbeast.”

“No. I’m the mongoose and you’re the snake.”

(Jack Catterall and Ohara Davies talking to each other across a polished table in a British television studio.)

Analogies a-go-go in boxing. The head-to-head format is a beautiful thing. Done right it provides a piece of unscripted insight into the mindset of two tough human beings about to punch each other in the face. Done wrong, a head-to-head is one of the worst pieces of sporting build-up television out there; men sitting the wrong way around on chairs on opposite sides of an Ikea table, gibbering aimless hip hop lyrics at each other while a grinning ‘host’ looks on counting down the minutes until knocking off time. Catterall and Davies fell into the former category. Tyson Fury, however. Well, let’s say he ploughs his own furrow; leaves his own mark; doesn’t play by the PR rules.

In the past twenty-four hours Tyson has blocked DAZN, Matchroom, and Anthony Joshua on Twitter. A great move. Free publicity without even typing or saying a single word. Grinding his disdain for any future paymasters into the dirt. Social media contempt, if done correctly, is a powerful communication method. And silence is almost always the best weapon. Try it sometime.

Tyson has also commented on his current odds for the Wilder fight – 6/4, while Wilder is the 8/11 favorite. “I was 5/1 vs. old Wlad and still won.” He tweeted. True. But bookies rarely make mistakes like that one. They slink around in dark corners gathering information, checking betting receipts, railing against anti-gambling legislation, and developing blood lust. They are civilizations great survivors. A hybrid human form.

Speaking of which, Billy Joe Saunders was finally seated in front of the BBBoC a couple of days ago. He has been fined £100,000 for offering crack cocaine to a woman on the street in exchange for a sex act. Classy stuff. £100,000 will sting in the right place. I hadn’t expected a fine to be issued. My faith in the BBBoC has increased. But I’m getting sidetracked by moral justice. Fury/Wilder…

The Staples Center won’t care about Billy Joe when Wilder and Fury hear the start of round one, and neither will you. They’ll both have had their chance to face off in the days before the action starts; hip hop lyrics at the ready; clichés dripping from the ceiling like…well…clichés; garbled one-liners; character assassinations firing. Two big men. The only two people anyone wants to see challenge Anthony Joshua. The three of them holding sway over the division. No more diverse and different three characters could you meet. The best of a poor division. Lions in amongst the wilderbeast.