And anyone doubting Tyson Fury’s stamina is a fool ripe for plucking at any bookmakers.

“It’s funny, everything he has done or is doing, I have known about, he is in my country. I have eyes and ears everywhere…”

Weight loss. Stamina. Spies in camp. The latest spurious outpourings in the build-up to Wilder/Fury (the ‘true champ’ bout…honest).

“It’s funny, everything he has done or is doing, I have known about, he is in my country. I have eyes and ears everywhere,” Deontay said yesterday. He was talking about Tyson coming down early from Big Bear like it had been a capitulation, a defeat of altitude versus two hard years of drinking and drug taking. Too little oxygen and too little time to enlarge Fury’s cocaine-addled lungs to any degree. At least that was the insinuation. Fury’s camp laughed and posted up more photos of Tyson’s rapid weight transformation as if that were all the proof Deontay needed to send his spies novichok sandwiches.

Fury’s weight loss has been dramatic. He’s a poster boy for rapid weight fluctuation in both directions. But if anyone thinks that it’s staggering to lose the pounds through following a strict diet and training three times a day for the past six months, they are wrong. It’s just science. Don’t get me wrong, Fury has put in the hard yards either side of his body transformation, but there has been no witchcraft or training miracle handed out by Davidson like an alchemist’s stone. It’s just common sense. And anyone doubting Tyson Fury’s stamina is a fool ripe for plucking at any bookmakers between Alabama and Manchester. Stamina alone doesn’t win fights, of course, but Fury won’t gas next weekend. It’s just not his style nor part of his history.

The spy in the boxing camp story is as old as time. A ruse to unsettle an opponent. The fact he wants to know exactly where Fury is at in regards to his training means he’s looking for any edge he can get instead of being confident in his own abilities. What good does hearing your opponent can’t jog a hundred yards do you? Does it mean you go and sit at Cracker Barrel every afternoon and eat fried Turkey while you busily lay spread bets out on your grease-stained phone? Spies never prosper: ask that poor British sap who’s just been given a life sentence in Dubai (that rising boxing venue of taste, cash, and no women). One day he’s researching at a university, the next he’s sitting in a tin box in an Arab prison chained to thirty desperate North Korean construction workers all guilty of nothing more than asking for clean water to drink. Kim Jong Un is always furious when he loses overseas staff, but he needs that foreign cash and won’t tell tales on the UAE. He doesn’t like boxing, so it’s told, but by riding Dennis Rodman around like a pony he gets all the adrenaline he needs to avoid the kind of rampant heart disease eating forty to fifty cheeseburgers a day gives a man of below average height. He’s a world authority on Cuban heels and nuclear holocaust, not sports. But we’re getting sidetracked.

One time, a couple of years ago, I was at a gym in the UK. I had just met a well-known boxing trainer. His fighter was preparing for a world title bout. It had been a tough morning. Physical training was going well, but the pre-fight preparation was being hampered by reports from spies in the other camp. The mood was nasty. As the fighter hit the heavy bag in front of us—whomp whomp whomp—the trainer said again to me, “He (the opponent)) just didn’t realize the boat he was on in Dubai was owned by my friend. And then when he told my friend there would be no fight and laughed…well. Shit…if that cockroach pulls out I’m going to lose my mind.”

I pulled my best serious face. After all, millions were on the line. But secretly I knew the spies were almost never worth the breath of a phone call. Barely a week later came the news: sudden injury. No fight. When I returned to the trainer’s home for a catch-up, the previous ugly mood had gone, replaced by quiet rage. The worst kind of emotional situation, in my experience.

Somewhere in that story there is a lesson and one day I’ll figure it out. Meanwhile, Deontay would do well to focus on his pad work and to watch less movies. James Bond, Tyson isn’t.