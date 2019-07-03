Mioletti has been fighting regularly at the Queen and is a crowd-pleaser. (Richard Baker)

Any time television comes to Tacoma, it’s a big deal. Television helps legitimize boxing in a town where the newspapers refuse to cover the sport. The local paper wonders why they are going out of business. They want to act like the New York Times reporting on world events and seldom cover anything local. Local stories are the void that needs to be filled, like covering the only professional sport in town.

ShoBox is arriving for a July 12th event at the Emerald Queen casino, promoted by Salita and Brian Halquist Productions. This marks the 122nd event of the Battle of the Boat series. Halquist and the Queen are staunch supporters of boxing. The Emerald Queen is building a new, Vegas style, casino that should be open toward the end of the year. The event center will rival any in the nation.

I always enjoy seeing a ShoBox event. Steve Farhood, one of the commentators, published my first boxing article when he was the editor of The RING magazine. He is a walking boxing dictionary and sociable to the extreme. He also never ages. Let’s hope his portrait is kept well protected.

ShoBox is bringing with them a trio of prospects: heavyweights Jermaine Franklin (18-0, 13 KOs) vs. Jerry “Slugger” Forrest (25-2, 19 KOs), Otto Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs) vs. BJ Flores (34-4-1, 22 KOs), and super featherweights Giovanni Mioletti (16-0) vs. Luis Porozo (14-0). Mioletti has been fighting regularly at the Queen and is a crowd-pleaser. Among his wins are 7 against undefeated fighters.

I met an old boxing chum, “Thumbs” Martin, at the Harvester restaurant near 6thAvenue. He put those boxing glove thumbs to good use in the boxing days before they were sewn onto the leather body. After the preliminaries—coffee and pie—he made his predictions, something he does quite often. Self-proclaimed experts are usually interesting. He took Franklin over Forrest. Franklin has fought better opponents. He is being primed for bigger things, therefore more money for everyone. Boxing is a business and boxers are the product. One wants to push a promising product. Barring a knockout, always a possibility with the big guys, he should advance. Martin is also skeptical when an opponent is considered more experienced by the press. There are few more experienced militaries than the Italians. That does not make them winners. (Their time will come again, especially in boxing.) Forrest has had more bouts, but against lesser opponents including 11 losers. To give him a big buildup is to attempt to put muscles on Woody Allen and say he can hang with Marciano.

Wallen faces stiffer opposition in B.J. Flores. Wallen beat Adrian Grant for the EBU European Heavyweight title and Gianluca Mandras for the WBA Continental Heavyweight title, both titles highly respected at the lunch counter at Woolworth’s. Flores brings in better credentials and has won the WBF Super Cruiserweight title, the NABA Super Cruiserweight title, and the WBO Cruiserweight title. He has a sprinkling of other titles for effect. But, he is 40 years old and has lately been leading the good life after realizing he can earn a living outside boxing. Martin figured Wallen for a win. Martin is tall and tough and has looked pretty good in his recent fights.

Mioletti hopes to continue his rise up the ladder. Thumbs Martin reverts to politics and says Moletti’s people wouldn’t make a fight with anyone he can’t beat. He’s a pretty decent prospect anyway and doesn’t need to be coddled. His balance is decent, speed adequate, an average puncher, and fairly aggressive. Watching his progress will be interesting. Many attempt to become a champion, few succeed.

I was anxious to see the results. After finishing another cup of coffee, I asked Martin if he would place any money on his predictions. “No,” he said. “There are no sure things in boxing.”