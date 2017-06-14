Galahad vs. Ceylan announced

By Cain Bradley on June 14, 2017
A big undercard fight has been announced for the Chris Eubank vs. Arthur Abraham card.

A big undercard fight has been announced for the Chris Eubank vs. Arthur Abraham card on July 15. Two unbeaten European featherweight prospects will clash for the vacant IBF Inter-Continental title. Kid Galahad (22-0) has always been a highly rated prospect but his career was stalled by a drug suspension. He takes on the European Champion Dennis Ceylan (18-0-2). The Dane has taken on two Brits. He beat Liam Walsh before a technical draw with Isaac Lowe due to a clash of heads. The winner will surely be looking to make the step up to world level which makes this an intriguing bout for the undercard.

Real Name Abdul Barry Awad
Origin Doha Qatar
Date of Birth(Age) 1990.03.03 (27)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W19+L0+D0=19
Height 5 feet 7 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.09.20 Adeilson Dos Santos 14-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.05.10 Fred Mundraby 15-1-1 W(RTD) 4/12x3
2014.03.22 Sergio Prado 9-3-1 W(UD) 12/12x3
2013.09.14 James Dickens 16-0-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2013.06.08 Isaac Nettey 21-8-1 W(TKO) 5/8x3
2012.12.08 Ivan Ruiz Morote 15-2-0 W(TKO) 4/8

