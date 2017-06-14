A big undercard fight has been announced for the Chris Eubank vs. Arthur Abraham card.

A big undercard fight has been announced for the Chris Eubank vs. Arthur Abraham card on July 15. Two unbeaten European featherweight prospects will clash for the vacant IBF Inter-Continental title. Kid Galahad (22-0) has always been a highly rated prospect but his career was stalled by a drug suspension. He takes on the European Champion Dennis Ceylan (18-0-2). The Dane has taken on two Brits. He beat Liam Walsh before a technical draw with Isaac Lowe due to a clash of heads. The winner will surely be looking to make the step up to world level which makes this an intriguing bout for the undercard.