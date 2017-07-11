Perhaps his finest hour was against the always crafty Orlando Salido. (Ed Mulholland)

As fans of boxing, there can be little doubt in our pugilistic hearts as well as minds that the film franchise known as ‘Rocky’ sits near and dear to many of us. Perhaps just the first four movies are what we care to remember, even though the recent release of ‘Creed’ received high praise from some critics as well as boxing heads. In any case, the conversation between the character played so perfectly by the late Burgess Meredith, Mickey Goldmill and Sylvester Stallone’s iconic Rocky Balboa in 1982’s “Rocky III” has a portion within it that can still ring as true today as it did 35 years ago. Balboa discovers that after winning the world heavyweight title, his handlers saw to it that his opponents weren’t of the highest pedigree. This was a move, according to Goldmill to protect Rocky after the beating he’d suffered at the hands of Apollo Creed in the franchise’s first two installments.

“Then, the worst thing happened to you that could happen to a fighter,” said Mickey. “You got civilized.” For various reasons, we as fans of the sweet science have seen many a combatant grow old in the ring seemingly overnight. Sometimes, it doesn’t take a full 36 minutes to see it, either. Bermane Stiverne looked a bit slow and under the season a few nights ago. Such was the case last May at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. One night before Canelo Alvarez’s landslide triumph over a plodding and pathetic Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr., a few jaws wiggled at the sight of former super featherweight and lightweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa’s failure to answer the bell for the eighth round against journeyman Robinson Castellanos.

For nearly a decade, the punching defector from Cuba was hailed as more than just a face in the crowd. He was seen by more than a handful of media members as the real deal, so to speak. ‘El Ciclon de Guantanamo’ fought five of his first six fights in Germany before he hit the shores of the United States in 2007. He scored knockout wins in ten of his first eleven contests stateside and went on to celebrate what was perhaps his finest hour in September 2010, when he prevailed against the always crafty veteran, Orlando “Siri” Salido.

Matters changed altogether in June 2014 when he decided to go up a notch and face a fighter who is now among the world’s best pound for pound talents, Terence Crawford. Much like last May when he brought what appeared to many to be an indifferent approach against the aforementioned Castellanos, Gamboa was outgunned, outclassed and ultimately…out in round nine. Many had argued that the 2004 Olympic gold medalist should have taken a tune-up variety bout instead of going straight for Crawford. A fact which shouldn’t be overlooked is that Gamboa, a Cuban defector with an expansive amateur career was arrested in November 2013 for domestic battery against his ex-wife. He returned to the ring in late 2014, yet he fought only once in 2015 and not at all the following year. After his May 2017 loss to Castellanos, some argued that the now 35-year-old former champion had seen his best days.

Never fear. As part of the undercard for former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev’s return to the ring against Vyacheslav Shabraanskyy on November 25, Gamboa (27-2, 17 KO’s) will face Jason Sosa (20-2-4, 15 KO’s) in a ten-round, super featherweight affair. Many may remember Sosa from this previous Spring, when he fell prey to Vasyl Lomachenko. Who are any of us to say whether or not a fighter should continue his respective trade? Still, does Gamboa have a chance to return in any way, shape or form to his glory days? If we’re to ask ‘El Ciclon’ directly, then we’d be assured that his answer would be a definitive ‘yes.’ Incidentally, Gamboa is stepping in to replace, you guessed it, Robinson Castellanos.

“I’m excited for this great opportunity to fight Sosa on the undercard of Kovalev-Shabranakssy,” said Gamboa as part of a press release for both Golden Boy Promotions as well as Main Events. “A win over Sosa on HBO could push me back into title contention. I’m a fighter with many aspects and dimensions, and that’s what I’ll bring in my fight against Sosa. For my last fight, I wasn’t prepared well. This time I will be very much prepared, so I can walk away with my hand raised.”

Time waits for no one, so it will indeed tell whether or not the correct, as opposed to right choice has been made for the former two-division champion. Gamboa’s clash with Sosa will take place on Saturday, November 25 from the Theater at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. It will be televised love on HBO’s ‘World Championship Boxing’ beginning at 10PM ET/PT.