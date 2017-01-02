Mikey landed a hard right that knocked the champ down and out. (Esther Lin/Showtime)

Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mikey Garcia (36-0, 30 KOs), the knockout artist from Oxnard, California, returned to the ring after a two and half year absence to destroy reigning and defending WBC World lightweight champion Dejan Zlaticanin (18-1, 11 KOs), from Podgorica, Montenegro, at 2:21 of the third round.

With his promotional issues behind him, Garcia returned to the fray in high style. His superb skills and high ring IQ served him well last night as he kept the previously undefeated champion at the end of his punishing jab. Without wasting an ounce of energy and barely breaking a sweat, Garcia made Zlaticanin look amateurish as he ate several right hands as if it was going out of style.

With his opponent outclassed and seemingly defenseless, Garcia landed a right uppercut that hurt his opponent and drove him to the ropes. Mikey pivoted and connected with beautiful right that knocked the champion down and out.

“Mikey is a good fighter without a doubt,” said Zlaticanin after the fight. “I was just getting ready to pick it up a little bit and I got between the ropes and then he hit me with a good, hard punch.”

It was, as Zlaticanin said, a good, hard punch, and we can expect many more good, hard punches from Mikey Garcia in the future.

“I’m thankful Dejan, my opponent, is okay now,” said Garcia with unusual grace. “We never wish any bad on anyone in this sport and I’m glad he was able to get up and be okay. I wished him a great career still, and he said thank you. I told him he’s still a champion. Once a champion, always a champion.

“He kept coming in and I saw the opportunity for the uppercut. He was hurt. When he turned back to look at me I knew he was hurt and I went for the overhand right. I saw it in his eyes. It was just the perfect time and perfect distance.”

With Garcia out of action for such a long time, I’d forgotten how talented a fighter he is. But his demolition of Zlaticanin, which was no less definitive than it was precise, is a welcome reminder that the lightweight division, no less than Mikey Garcia, is alive and well.

“I’m available to unify any titles If we can get the organizations to come together and unify titles we would love that. Maybe move up to 140 pounds by the end of the year.”