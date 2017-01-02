Garcia Flattens Zlaticanin
Without wasting an ounce of energy and barely breaking a sweat, Garcia made Zlaticanin look amateurish…
Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mikey Garcia (36-0, 30 KOs), the knockout artist from Oxnard, California, returned to the ring after a two and half year absence to destroy reigning and defending WBC World lightweight champion Dejan Zlaticanin (18-1, 11 KOs), from Podgorica, Montenegro, at 2:21 of the third round.
With his promotional issues behind him, Garcia returned to the fray in high style. His superb skills and high ring IQ served him well last night as he kept the previously undefeated champion at the end of his punishing jab. Without wasting an ounce of energy and barely breaking a sweat, Garcia made Zlaticanin look amateurish as he ate several right hands as if it was going out of style.
With his opponent outclassed and seemingly defenseless, Garcia landed a right uppercut that hurt his opponent and drove him to the ropes. Mikey pivoted and connected with beautiful right that knocked the champion down and out.
“Mikey is a good fighter without a doubt,” said Zlaticanin after the fight. “I was just getting ready to pick it up a little bit and I got between the ropes and then he hit me with a good, hard punch.”
It was, as Zlaticanin said, a good, hard punch, and we can expect many more good, hard punches from Mikey Garcia in the future.
“I’m thankful Dejan, my opponent, is okay now,” said Garcia with unusual grace. “We never wish any bad on anyone in this sport and I’m glad he was able to get up and be okay. I wished him a great career still, and he said thank you. I told him he’s still a champion. Once a champion, always a champion.
“He kept coming in and I saw the opportunity for the uppercut. He was hurt. When he turned back to look at me I knew he was hurt and I went for the overhand right. I saw it in his eyes. It was just the perfect time and perfect distance.”
With Garcia out of action for such a long time, I’d forgotten how talented a fighter he is. But his demolition of Zlaticanin, which was no less definitive than it was precise, is a welcome reminder that the lightweight division, no less than Mikey Garcia, is alive and well.
“I’m available to unify any titles If we can get the organizations to come together and unify titles we would love that. Maybe move up to 140 pounds by the end of the year.”
Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 08:04pm, 02/01/2017
nicolas 12:25pm, 02/01/2017
While the boxer from Montenegro is a courageous person, his being a ‘world champion’ shows what is often wrong about boxing today. He won a vacant title, but against who? He has a victory over Burns, who WBA championship should be questionable, but I think he caught a down and unsuspecting Burns at that time, He had victories over Petrov and a previously unbeaten Russian fighter, who fought on this undercard. While Garcia had not been active for some two years before his previous match, he had fought far more prominent opponents, and Dejan had really not been all that active himself. How Garcia would do against the other champions in the lightweight division, I think he would win, but would they not have given him perhaps better competition.
non_prophet 07:20am, 01/31/2017
As for Crawford, methinks it's Irish Frankie, not Terrence that gets his clock cleaned. Mikey's a beast. No doubt. But you obviously know nothing about Crawford except the stuff that fits your ignorant world view.
Koolz 05:59pm, 01/29/2017
Damn that was a hell of a knock out he caught completely fresh right on the side of the head! Irish has got it!
Right on Kid Mikey Gracia was fantastic! Did everything right. He controlled the all rounds all three of them.
Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 01:09pm, 01/29/2017
Overhand right?! The guy was wide open and half turned away because of that devastating uppercut…..that punch came up from the waist and there was nothing overhand about it. Crawford won't be able to dent that iron jaw and Mikey cleans his clock right now but they'll screw around for years and in the end probably not even make that fight.
Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 09:17am, 01/29/2017
Let’s go Crawford!
Kid 09:08am, 01/29/2017
There are some boxers today who are as skilled as anyone who ever fought.. Mikey Garcia is such a special fighter. Not just because of his power, which is special also, but because of how he controls the distance, pace, location, and tempo of his fights