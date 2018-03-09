The unbeaten California native will be going for his fourth world title. (Marc Livitz)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Under an overcast sky on a crisp, pleasant Friday afternoon in downtown San Antonio, Texas, undefeated fan favorite Mikey Garcia took to the scales to weigh in for what he hopes will lead to a fourth world title in as many divisions. The Moreno Valley, California native will square off against unbeaten Kazakhstani fighter Sergey Lipinets for his IBF junior welterweight title, which he captured last November by way of a unanimous decision win over Akihiro Honda. The title was up for grabs after Terence Crawford vacated his four championship belts in order to move up to welterweight.

The Showtime Championship Boxing telecast will begin at 9:15PM CST with a rematch between Rances Barthelemy and Kiryl Relikh, only this time it will be for the vacant WBA junior welterweight title. Preceding the two main events will be a handful of bouts to be showcased as part of a ITALIC2Showtime Extreme’telecast, which will start at 7PM CST. The doors at the historic Freeman Coliseum open at 4PM and the evening’s initial bout will begin with a ringing of the first bell just five minutes later. There are fourteen bouts in all. Weights for the entire card are listed below.



Main Event – IBF Junior Welterweight Title

Mikey Garcia – 37-0 (30 KO’s)—Moreno Valey, CA—139.5 lbs.

Sergey Lipinets – 13-0 (10 KO’s)—Beverly Hills, CA (Kazakhstan) —139.75 lbs.

Co-Main - Vacant WBA Junior Welterweight Title

Rances Barthelemy – 26-0 (13 KO’s)—Arryo Naranjo, Cuba—139.5 lbs.

Kiryl Relikh – 21-2 (19 KO’s)—Minsk, Belarus—140 lbs.

Super Bantamweights – 6 to 8 Rounds

Brandon Figueroa – 14-0 (9 KO’s)—Weslaco, TX—122.75 lbs.

Giovanni Delgado – 16-5-0 (9 KO’s)—Mexico City, D.F., Mexico—123 lbs.

Junior Welterweights – 10 Rounds

Mario Barrios – 20-0 (12 KO’s)—San Antonio, TX—141 lbs.

Eudy Bernardo – 23-2 (17 KO’s)—Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic—139.75 lbs.

IBF Lightweight World Title Eliminator – 12 Rounds

Alejandro Luna – 22-0 (15 KO’s)—Bellflower, CA—135 lbs.

Richard Commey – 25-2 (22 KO’s)—Accra, Ghana—134.75 lbs.

Lightweights – 6 Rounds

Alejandro Guerrero – 6-0 (5 KO’s)—Irving, TX—132 lbs.

Philip Apyaka – 7-10-0 (4 KO’s)—Kampala, Uganda—132 lbs.

Featherweights – 4 Rounds

Luis Coria – 6-1-0 (4 KO’s)—Moreno Valley, CA—126 lbs.

Nery Garcia – 1-2-0—Monterrey, Mexico—123.75 lbs.

Welterweights – 4 to 6 Rounds

Yulian Tembotov – 5-0 (4 KO’s)—Los Angeles, CA—153 lbs.

Noe Lozano – 2-2-0—Fort Pierce, FL—153 lbs.

Welterweights – 8 Rounds

Eimantas Stanionis – 4-0 (3 KO’s)—Kanuas, Lithuania—148.25 lbs.

Hector Munoz – 24-19-1 (16 KO’s)—Albuquerque, NM—147.5 lbs.

Heavyweights – 6 Rounds

Efe Ajagba – 3-0 (3 KO’s)—Ughelli, Nigeria—235 lbs.

Antonio Woods – 6-2-0 (4 KO’s)—Las Vegas, NV—365 lbs.

Cruiserweights – 6 Rounds

Efetobor Apochi – 2-0 (2 KO’s)—Orogun, Nigeria—197.5 lbs.

Darrius Flowers – 2-5-0 (2 KO’s)—Mason City, IA—197.5 lbs.

Super Flyweights – 4 Rounds

Robert Rodriguez (pro debut)—San Antonio, TX—115 lbs.

Giovanni Noriega – 1-1-0 (1 KO)—Tijuana, B.C., Mexico—111 lbs.

Super Featherweights – 8 Rounds

Joseph Rodriguez – 13-0-1 (2 KO’s)—San Antonio, TX—135 lbs.

Ramsey Luna – 13-5 (6 KO’s)—Corpus Christi, TX—129.75 lbs.

Super Featherweights – 4 Rounds

Xavier Wilson – 7-0 (1 KO)—Baltimore, MD—134.75 lbs.

John Vanmeter – 1-3-0 (1 KO)—Fountain Valley, CA—135.5 lbs.

