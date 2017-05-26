Garcia vs. Broner talks

By Cain Bradley on May 26, 2017
Broner has tried to create a Mayweather persona but ultimately tended to create apathy.

Talks are underway for Adrien Broner to fight Mikey Garcia on July 29th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York…

Talks are underway for Adrian Broner (33-2-1) to fight Mikey Garcia (36-0) on July 29th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Garcia was last seen at lightweight but is expected to move up to light welterweight for the fight whilst Broner will be coming down from welterweight.

Broner is a former four-weight world champion who has tried to create a Mayweather persona but ultimately tended to create apathy. His two losses have come at welterweight so moving back down the weights where he was more impressive would make sense. There he could use his size and strength to bully opponents.

Garcia is a three-weight world champion and was after a unification bout with Jorge Linares or Terry Flanagan. He outclassed Zlaticanin before brutally stopping him last out.

