“I know I have the possibility to be the biggest star in boxing like a Floyd Mayweather.”

On Saturday, February 10, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, in a fight televised live on Showtime, Mikey Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs), the former three-division champion from Moreno Valley, California, faces reigning and defending IBF super lightweight champion Sergey Lipinets (13-0, 10 KOs), from Beverly Hills, California, by way of Martuk, Kazakhstan.

Lipinets will be making the first defense of the title he won in his last fight with a 12-round romp over Akihiro Kondo, while Garcia, who is moving up in weight, looks to become the third fighter in modern history after Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez to become a champion at 126, 130, 135 and 140 pounds.

A today’s presser at the Conga Room in Los Angeles, Garcia said, “A world champion like Sergey Lipinets is more exciting an opponent for me than an easy title defense. I wanted a challenge and this man presents that. He’s a bigger man naturally. He’s going to be very hungry and motivated. He knows a victory over me launches his career to the top. That’s going to make this an interesting fight.”

Lipinets’ record is deceiving. He hasn’t fought many name opponents, but the last seven men he faced have a combined record of 163-15. Plus he comes to fight.

“It’s going to be a great fight,” said Garcia. “The challenge for me is that I’ll be fighting the bigger man. On fight night, that advantage he has on me might be enough to make it that much more exciting. It will be interesting to see how well I adapt to the size. I have to make adjustments to overcome those challenges.”

It looks like the sky is the limit Garcia.

“I know that I have the possibility to be the biggest star in boxing like a Floyd Mayweather, and I think I’m on track to accomplish that. I don’t see a lot of guys in the sport with the résumé of accomplishments that I have. I’m going to continue take on the best and beat my opponents convincingly.”

Lipinets has nothing but respect for Garcia, but he will hurt him if given the chance.

“Mikey Garcia is a great champion and I want to be in the position that he’s reached in this sport,” Lipinets said. “The only way there is to go through him. Many people think I’m not ready. This is the fight that I wanted. I’ve had many obstacles in my way throughout my career and I’ve overcome them all. I’m going to overcome Mikey Garcia just like that.

“Every time I have sparred with top fighters, like Terence Crawford, I have learned more about what I need to improve to get to the next level in this sport. That kind of experience has helped my confidence increase and will help me when I face Mikey Garcia.”

The fact that Garcia is moving up on weight isn’t lost on his opponent.

“A lot of things can happen when you move up in weight,” said Lipinets. “Usually people use some pop. Whatever version of Mikey Garcia shows up, I’ll be ready for him.

“Every fight I’ve had has been against a tough opponent who has helped get me to this point. Now, I’m ready to fight the best, and Mikey Garcia is truly that.”