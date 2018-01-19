The February 10 fight was postponed due to Lipinets sustaining a hand injury in camp.

Sergey Lipinets will now defend his title against three-division champion Mikey Garcia on Saturday, March 10…

IBF junior welterweight world champion Sergey Lipinets will now be defending his title against three-division world champion Mikey Garcia on Saturday, March 10 at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. The card will be broadcast live on Showtime.

Earlier this week, the fight which was previously scheduled for February 10 was postponed due to Lipinets sustaining a hand injury in camp.

Information regarding tickets will be released early next week. Ticket holders from the original date (at the Alamodome) will receive priority on seat exchange at the new venue.

Also on the card will be a rematch between two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy and Kiryl Relikh for the vacant WBA junior welterweight world title.