Garcia won the silver WBC title by defeating fellow Spanish boxer Isaac Real in Barcelona.

WBC Silver super welterweight champion Sergio Garcia will take on Felice Moncelli on Saturday, September 22…

WBC Silver super welterweight champion Sergio Garcia (24-0, 12 KOs) will take on Felice Moncelli (17-4-1, 5 KOs) on Saturday, September 22 in Torrelavega, Spain. The fight was rescheduled from September 16 due to logistical reasons.

Garcia, promoted by former middleweight kingpin Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez of Maravillabox Promotions, won the silver WBC title by defeating fellow Spanish boxer Isaac Real by unanimous decision in Barcelona in June.

Follow Caryn A. Tate on Twitter@carynatate