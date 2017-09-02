Garcia vs. Moncelli on Sept. 22

By Caryn A. Tate on September 2, 2017
Garcia vs. Moncelli on Sept. 22
Garcia won the silver WBC title by defeating fellow Spanish boxer Isaac Real in Barcelona.

WBC Silver super welterweight champion Sergio Garcia will take on Felice Moncelli on Saturday, September 22…

WBC Silver super welterweight champion Sergio Garcia (24-0, 12 KOs) will take on Felice Moncelli (17-4-1, 5 KOs) on Saturday, September 22 in Torrelavega, Spain. The fight was rescheduled from September 16 due to logistical reasons.

Garcia, promoted by former middleweight kingpin Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez of Maravillabox Promotions, won the silver WBC title by defeating fellow Spanish boxer Isaac Real by unanimous decision in Barcelona in June.

Fighter's Info

  • Sergio Garcia

  • Felice Moncelli

Origin Torrelavega Cantabria Spain
Date of Birth(Age) 1992.10.12 (25)
Rated at
W-L-D W17+L0+D0=17
Height 5 feet 12 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.02.28 Pavel Semjonov 10-2-2 W(UD) 8/8
2014.11.29 Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero 5-0-1 W(TKO) 3/10
2014.10.04 Giorgi Ungiadze 27-19-0 W(UD) 8/8
2014.06.28 Francisco Tejedor 5-1-0 W(TKO) 2/8
2014.05.09 Kobe Vandekerkhove 24-20-4 W(UD) 8/8
2014.03.22 Euclides Espitia 23-34-3 W(UD) 6/6

