On Saturday, February 17, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, two-division champion Danny “Swift” Garcia will face former world champion Brandon “Bam Bam” Rios. The bout will be at welterweight, broadcast live on SHOWTIME and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The co-feature will be David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez vs. Ronald Gavril in a rematch of their close and exciting September 2017 bout. Benavidez is boxing’s youngest world champion (20 at the time of the win) and will be defending his title for the first time.

Tickets for the live event will go on sale Saturday, December 23 at 10am PT at AXS.com.

“I’m excited just to get back in the ring,” said Garcia. “I needed the time off to recuperate and let my body heal. I was the reigning champion for six years, so I needed the rest. I’m ready to kick off the year in style and take over the welterweight division.

“What’s interesting in this fight with Brandon Rios is our styles. We both like to come forward. This kind of matchup will bring out the best in both of us. I’m excited to be back in Las Vegas. I’ve had some of my best performances and some of my biggest fights there. I beat Lucas Matthysse and Amir Khan in Vegas. You fight in Las Vegas, you’re a superstar.”

Rios has been a fixture in the welterweight division for several years, but has endured a lot of wear and tear and lost three of his last six bouts.

“I’m excited to prove my critics wrong again,” said Rios. “I’m bring a ‘Bam Bam’ Rios slugfest to my fans. Danny is a great fighter, but I will beat him just like I have beat others in the past. I am focused and will make this a classic Mexican-Puerto Rican battle!’‘

Garcia vs. Rios may be the headliner, but the rematch between Benavidez and Gavril may end up stealing the show.

“This is a fight that my father, my team and I decided to take again to show everybody that I’m really the champion and there’s more to me than just being the youngest world champion,” Benavidez said. “I feel like I’m the better fighter and I’m going to definitely show it this time. I learned from that first fight that he puts on a lot of pressure. He likes to throw at the same time that I’m throwing. There are a couple different approaches to take against that. It’s going to be a great night of fights. Danny Garcia and ‘Bam Bam’ Rios, these are two fighters I look up to in the sport and it’s an honor to fight in their undercard. My training has been going well. We decided to bring in a strength and conditioning coach and I feel really strong. I believe I’ll be very prepared.”

Benavidez had better be prepared, because Gavril knows how close the first fight was and he aims to swing the tide in his favor this time.

“I feel I won the fight,” said Gavril after the decision in their first fight. “I dominated the pace. I can’t say anything else. The only thing I can do is to ask for a rematch. I can’t wait to get into the ring again and take that belt,” said Gavril. “I learned his game plan quickly during the first fight, I blocked it well then, and I plan to do the same again. He has fast hands and power, I won’t take that from him, but I am prepared for whatever plan he comes in the ring with. I know I have what it takes to win this time. Preparing for this fight the second time around has been different, training has been more intense, and my team is preparing me to take him out once and for all. I can’t let him win. Some people said I won back in September, and were surprised by my performance. I thought it was close, and I thought the knockdown gave me the advantage to win. All I can do is be ready. I don’t think either of us will upset the fans on fight night. I want to thank Floyd Mayweather and Leonard for another opportunity against Benavidez. He’s a great fighter and tough competitor and this will certainly be a great fight.”