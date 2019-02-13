Appearances can be deceiving, and while “Big Baby” is a butterball, he’s not a Butterbean.

On Saturday, June 1, in a fight televised live on DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Sports Box Office from New York’s Madison Square Garden, Anthony Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs), the WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion from Watford, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, will defend his titles against Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs), the undefeated challenger from Brooklyn, New York, in what will likely be an explosive bout.

The fight will be Joshua’s first on this side of the pond. It will give American fight fans—who have rallied around WBC champ Deontay Wilder, having long felt underrepresented during Klitschko’s lengthy reign—the opportunity to see the personable English champion let his hands go against one of their own, in his own backyard no less, even if it isn’t, at least not yet, “The Bronze Bomber.”

Miller is something of a wild card going into the bout. Appearances can be deceiving, and while “Big Baby” is a butterball, he’s not a Butterbean. He moves incredibly well for a man his size and he comes to fight and win. He has not faced anyone of Joshua’s caliber, but has flattened 83% of the men he faced, several of whom traded punches, however unsuccessfully, with the aforementioned Wilder.

Not everyone is sold in Jarrell Miller, however.

Dillian Whyte, for example, who was TKO’d by AJ in 2015, believes the title shot is rightfully his and isn’t shy about saying why.

“Miller is garbage,” he said to Sky Sports. “I can’t believe they’d choose to fight Miller over fighting me. But I get it, it’s a business move. Joshua needs to fight on DAZN in America and Eddie’s under pressure to deliver. Miller is the perfect opponent for America. He looks the part, he’s undefeated, he can’t punch, he’s got a good work-rate, you know he’ll talk the talk. He’s a perfect opponent for them. I wouldn’t waste my time going to the fight. I know what’s going to happen already. Six, seven rounds minimum and then he is going to get knocked out.”

But everyone loves a good heavyweight scrap, no matter who is fighting, and this contest will be that while it lasts.

“The time has come to head across the Atlantic and defend my heavyweight titles in the USA,” said Joshua. “I am looking forward to taking on another challenge with a good boxer and a brilliant talker, it will be an exciting fight I will leave nothing to chance and plan on dismantling Miller in style to make my mark.”

Presumably Joshua’s mark will one of many on Miller’s face at the end of the fight, but Miller plans to leave some marks of his own on the foreign interloper.

“AJ is making a huge mistake coming over here to fight me in my own backyard,” “Big Baby” said. “He wants to announce himself on the American stage but all he’s doing is delivering me those belts by hand. Its dog-eat-dog in the ring and this dog has got a bigger bite, he’ll be leaving New York empty-handed. This is the fight that I’ve been chasing all my life and on June 1 I’m going to achieve the thing I was born to do and win the heavyweight championship of the world. That punk AJ is standing in the way of my dreams and on June 1 he’s getting run the hell over!”

Talk is cheap. But reality is born of dreams, and if the boxing gods smile on Jarrell Miller, American fight fans will be beside themselves.