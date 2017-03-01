Aaron Pryor vs. Gary Hinton

By Boxing News on March 1, 2017
Aaron Pryor vs. Gary Hinton
On March 2, 1985 at Sands Casino Hotel, Atlantic City, New Jersey, IBF light welterweight champion Aaron Pryor, aka The Hawk, from Cincinnati, Ohio, defended his title against Gary Hinton, from Darby, Pennsylvania. Pryor was undefeated at 35-0. Hinton was 23-2-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Aaron Pryor vs Gary Hinton



Tags: Gary Hinton Aaron Pryor March 2nd 1985 history

Fighter's Info

  • Aaron Pryor

  • Gary Hinton

Origin Cincinnati, OH, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1955.10.20 (62)
Rated at Light Welterweight
W-L-D W39+L1+D0=40
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Trainer Panama Lewis, Emmanuel Steward

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1990.12.04 Roger Choate 6-3-0 W(TKO) 7/10
1990.05.16 Darryl Jones 13-13-0 W(KO) 3/
1988.12.15 Herminio Morales 10-5-1 W(KO) 3/10
1987.08.08 Bobby Young 29-6-1 L(TKO) 7/10
1985.03.02 Gary Hinton 23-2-1 W(SD) 15/15
1984.06.22 Nick Furlano 28-7-1 W(UD) 15/15

