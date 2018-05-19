Russell handed Diaz the first loss of his professional career. (Amanda Wescott/Showtime)

Three months ago, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz sat down at the broadcaster’s ringside table in Indio, California, after he dispatched of Victor Terrazas in three short rounds. At the time, the unbeaten 2012 Olympian from South El Monte was searching for his initial shot at a major world title and while wearing a headset, he informed the ESPN crew at hand that he’d set his sights on Gary Russell, Jr. and his WBC World Featherweight belt. In the meantime as well as during the buildup to the easily constructed matchup between the two competitors, “Mr.” Russell, Jr. was openly covered with criticism from the boxing media in regards to his levels of inactivity since he was outclassed by Vasyl Lomachenko in June of 2014.

Since then, he’d fought only four times leading up to Saturday’s championship bout against Diaz at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. He’ll turn 30 next month and the science of fighting doesn’t always favor the ones who sparingly climb into the ring and when doing so, don’t face the most game of opposition.

On Saturday evening in Maryland, Gary Russell (29-1, 17 KO’s) looked as if 30 was the new 18 as he proved to be more than a few clicks above Joseph Diaz. To be sure, boxing is a way of life in which one must first earn then ask for greater opportunities. We’ve all heard of being careful of what we wish for, yet no wishing often brings little to no success. Diaz (26-1, 14 KO’s) got his wish to fight for a world title and Russell showed him exactly where he stood in the featherweight picture. “JoJo” is a well painted portrait, yet he’s not quite ready to hang on the wall of the world’s best. Give him time.

After twelve rounds at the MGM just south of Washington, D.C., a scorecard of 115-113 alongside two at 117-111 apiece awarded the victory and successful title defense to Russell. He looked great and seemed to be well aware of the power Diaz possessed, so he turned him into the type of fighter who looks for one shot to the end the night and not a slow death by a thousand punches. Where he goes from here should be interesting, provided he doesn’t dip below the radar and take time off until the spring of 2019. His efforts on Saturday handed Diaz the first loss of his professional career. We as fans need to see more of it.

