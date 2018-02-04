“He’s a great champion. He’s a very hard hitter. I respect him a lot.” (Photo: Courtesy)

Saturday night at the Bolshoy Ice Dome in Sochi, Russia, IBF cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev (26-0, 19 KOs), from Vladikavkaz, Russia, flattened previously undefeated WBA cruiserweight champion Yunier Dorticos (21-1, 20 KOs), from Miami by way of Havana, Cuba, in the closing seconds of the 12th and final round.

The final scores at the time of the stoppage were 105-104 (Robert Hoyle) and 106-103 twice (Pawel Kardyni and Steve Weisfeld), all in favor of Gassiev.

Fighting out of the blue corner in black and gold trunks, Dorticos proved to be a tougher out than expected. He was the aggressor and held his own in the early rounds, but as the fight progressed, his opponent took charge.

Gassiev, fighting out of the red corner in black trunks, fought smart and came into his own in the middle rounds. He staggered Dorticos in rounds five and 11, before bringing down the curtain with three knockdowns in the 12th, the last of which drove Dorticos through the ropes.

“I didn’t feel I [would] finish him because he has the heart of a warrior and he never gave up,” said Gassiev after the fight. “He took punches, but he continued fighting.”

Dorticos is resilient and was in the fight until the end.

“He did a great job,” Gassiev said of Dorticos. “He’s a great champion. He’s really a very hard hitter. I respect him a lot.”