By Boxing News on August 13, 2019
Fullmer was 51-4. Joey Giardello was 83-19-6. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.


On April 20, 1960 at Montana St. College Fieldhouse in Bozeman, Montana, middleweight champion Gene Fullmer, from West Jordan, Utah, defended his title against Joey Giardello, fighting out of Philly by way of Brooklyn. Fullmer was 51-4 coming in. Giardello was 83-19-6. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Joey Giardello vs Gene Fullmer



  1. Virgil Walker 09:58am, 12/05/2013

    Gene maintains he’s still in shape, and would like to take on either Mayweather or Pacquiao.

Fighter's Info

  • Gene Fullmer

  • Joey Giardello

Origin West Jordan, UT, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1931.07.21 (88)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W55+L6+D3=64
Height 5 feet 8 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1963.08.10 Dick Tiger 46-14-3 L(RTD) 7/15
1963.02.23 Dick Tiger 46-14-2 D(PTS) 15/15
1962.10.23 Dick Tiger 45-14-2 L(UD) 15/15
1961.12.09 Benny Paret 35-10-3 W(KO) 10/15
1961.08.05 Florentino Fernandez 30-2-0 W(SD) 15/15
1961.03.04 Sugar Ray Robinson 143-8-3 W(UD) 15/15

