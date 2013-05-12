Gene Fullmer vs. Joey Giardello
By Boxing News on August 13, 2019
Fullmer was 51-4. Joey Giardello was 83-19-6. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.
On April 20, 1960 at Montana St. College Fieldhouse in Bozeman, Montana, middleweight champion Gene Fullmer, from West Jordan, Utah, defended his title against Joey Giardello, fighting out of Philly by way of Brooklyn. Fullmer was 51-4 coming in. Giardello was 83-19-6. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Virgil Walker 09:58am, 12/05/2013
Gene maintains he’s still in shape, and would like to take on either Mayweather or Pacquiao.