Gene Fullmer vs. Dick Tiger
By Boxing News on October 22, 2018
If you like middleweights, you will like these two all-time greats go at it tooth and nail.
On October 23, 1962, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California, Gene Fullmer from West Jordan, Utah, fought Dick Tiger from Amaigbo, Nigeria, in the first of their three fights. Fullmer was 55-4-2 going in, Tiger was 45-14-2, and they were fighting for the vacant WBA middleweight title. If you like middleweights, and who doesn’t like middleweights, you’ll want to see these all-time greats go at it tooth and nail…
wrestlingroots 05:11am, 10/28/2012
An article on CNN recently asked if Azuma Nelson was the best boxer from Africa. I would think many would suggest it was Dick Tiger