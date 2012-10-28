Gene Fullmer vs. Dick Tiger

By Boxing News on October 22, 2018
Gene Fullmer vs. Dick Tiger
If you like middleweights, you will like these two all-time greats go at it tooth and nail.

On October 23, 1962, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California, Gene Fullmer from West Jordan, Utah, fought Dick Tiger from Amaigbo, Nigeria, in the first of their three fights. Fullmer was 55-4-2 going in, Tiger was 45-14-2, and they were fighting for the vacant WBA middleweight title. If you like middleweights, and who doesn’t like middleweights, you’ll want to see these all-time greats go at it tooth and nail…

Dick Tiger vs Gene Fullmer I



  1. wrestlingroots 05:11am, 10/28/2012

    An article on CNN recently asked if Azuma Nelson was the best boxer from Africa.  I would think many would suggest it was Dick Tiger

Fighter's Info

  • Gene Fullmer

  • Dick Tiger

Origin West Jordan, UT, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1931.07.21 (87)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W55+L6+D3=64
Height 5 feet 8 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1963.08.10 Dick Tiger 46-14-3 L(RTD) 7/15
1963.02.23 Dick Tiger 46-14-2 D(PTS) 15/15
1962.10.23 Dick Tiger 45-14-2 L(UD) 15/15
1961.12.09 Benny Paret 35-10-3 W(KO) 10/15
1961.08.05 Florentino Fernandez 30-2-0 W(SD) 15/15
1961.03.04 Sugar Ray Robinson 143-8-3 W(UD) 15/15

