On October 23, 1962, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California, Gene Fullmer from West Jordan, Utah, fought Dick Tiger from Amaigbo, Nigeria, in the first of their three fights. Fullmer was 55-4-2 going in, Tiger was 45-14-2, and they were fighting for the vacant WBA middleweight title. If you like middleweights, and who doesn’t like middleweights, you’ll want to see these all-time greats go at it tooth and nail…

