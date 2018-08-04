Gene Fullmer vs. Florentino Fernandez

By Boxing News on August 4, 2018
Gene Fullmer vs. Florentino Fernandez
Gene Fullmer was 53-4-2. Fernandez was 30-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On August 5, 1961 at Ogden Stadium in Ogden, Utah, National Boxing Association middleweight champion Gene Fullmer, from West Jordan, Utah, defended his title against Florentino Fernandez, from Santiago de Cuba. Fullmer was 53-4-2 coming in. Fernandez was 30-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Gene Fullmer - Florentino Fernandez



  • Gene Fullmer

  • Florentino Fernandez

Origin West Jordan, UT, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1931.07.21 (87)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W55+L6+D3=64
Height 5 feet 8 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1963.08.10 Dick Tiger 46-14-3 L(RTD) 7/15
1963.02.23 Dick Tiger 46-14-2 D(PTS) 15/15
1962.10.23 Dick Tiger 45-14-2 L(UD) 15/15
1961.12.09 Benny Paret 35-10-3 W(KO) 10/15
1961.08.05 Florentino Fernandez 30-2-0 W(SD) 15/15
1961.03.04 Sugar Ray Robinson 143-8-3 W(UD) 15/15

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record