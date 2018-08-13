Gennady Golovkin vs. Milton Nunez

By Boxing News on August 13, 2018
Gennady Golovkin vs. Milton Nunez
Golovkin was 18-0 coming in. Nunez was 21-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On August 14, 2010 at Arena Roberto Duran in Panama City, Panama, Gennady Golovkin, from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, fought Milton Nunez, from Barranquilla, Colombia, for the interim WBA World middleweight title. Golovkin was undefeated at 18-0 coming in. Nunez was 21-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Gennady Golovkin_ Milton Nunez.avi



Tags: Gennady Golovkin Milton Nunez August 14th 2010 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Gennady Golovkin

  • Milton Nunez

Origin Karaganda Kazakhstan
Date of Birth(Age) 1982.04.08 (36)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W33+L0+D0=33
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 70 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.16 Willie Monroe Jr 19-1-0 W(TKO) 6/12
2015.02.21 Martin Murray 28-1-1 W(TKO) 11/12
2014.10.18 Marco Antonio Rubio 59-6-1 W(KO) 2/12
2014.07.26 Daniel Geale 30-2-0 W(TKO) 3/12
2014.02.01 Osumanu Adama 22-3-0 W(TKO) 7/12
2013.11.02 Curtis Stevens 25-3-0 W(RTD) 8/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record