Golovkin was 18-0 coming in. Nunez was 21-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On August 14, 2010 at Arena Roberto Duran in Panama City, Panama, Gennady Golovkin, from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, fought Milton Nunez, from Barranquilla, Colombia, for the interim WBA World middleweight title. Golovkin was undefeated at 18-0 coming in. Nunez was 21-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…