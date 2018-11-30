George Foreman vs. Ron Lyle

By Boxing News on November 30, 2018
George Foreman vs. Ron Lyle
It's sometimes easy to forget how great a really, really great heavyweight fight can be.

On January 24, 1976 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, George Foreman fought Ron Lyle for the vacant NABF heavyweight title. These two giants punched their way into the record books with one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time. It wasn’t anything prosaic which made the bout memorable. It was that Foreman and Lyle went at it, really went at it, tooth and nail, hammer and tong, the way heavyweights go at it no longer…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

George Foreman vs Ron Lyle (Full 1976 fight broadcast)



Tags: George Foreman Ron Lyle Howard Cosell Ken Norton

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • George Foreman

  • Ron Lyle

Origin Marshall Texas USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1949.01.10 (69)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W76+L5+D0=81
Height 6 feet 4 inches
Reach 82 inches
Trainer Angelo Dundee et al.

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1997.11.22 Shannon Briggs 29-1-0 L(MD) 12/12
1997.04.26 Lou Savarese 36-0-0 W(SD) 12/12
1996.11.03 Crawford Grimsley 20-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
1995.04.22 Axel Schulz 21-1-1 W(MD) 12/12
1994.11.05 Michael Moorer 35-0-0 W(KO) 10/12
1993.06.07 Tommy Morrison 36-1-0 L(UD) 12/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record