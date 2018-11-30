It's sometimes easy to forget how great a really, really great heavyweight fight can be.

On January 24, 1976 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, George Foreman fought Ron Lyle for the vacant NABF heavyweight title. These two giants punched their way into the record books with one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time. It wasn’t anything prosaic which made the bout memorable. It was that Foreman and Lyle went at it, really went at it, tooth and nail, hammer and tong, the way heavyweights go at it no longer…