On March 26, 1974 at El Poliedro in Caracas, Venezuela, heavyweight champion George Foreman, from Marshall, Texas, defended his WBC/WBA titles against Ken Norton, from Jacksonville, Illinois. Big George was undefeated at 19-0 coming in. Norton was 30-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

