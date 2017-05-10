George Foreman vs. Miguel Angel Paez

By Boxing News on May 10, 2017
George Foreman vs. Miguel Angel Paez
Foreman fought the Argentine heavyweight champ for the Pan American Heavyweight Title.

When George Foreman was a young knockout artist tearing through the heavyweight division, many men fell before the power in his fists. On May 11, 1972 at Coliseum Arena in Oakland, California, Big George Foreman, from Marshall, Texas, fought Argentine heavyweight champion Miguel Angel Paez from Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the Pan American Heavyweight Title. Foreman was undefeated at 22-0 coming in. Paez was 48-12-12. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Fighter's Info

  • George Foreman

  • Miguel Paez

Origin Marshall Texas USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1949.01.10 (68)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W76+L5+D0=81
Height 6 feet 4 inches
Reach 82 inches
Trainer Angelo Dundee et al.

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1997.11.22 Shannon Briggs 29-1-0 L(MD) 12/12
1997.04.26 Lou Savarese 36-0-0 W(SD) 12/12
1996.11.03 Crawford Grimsley 20-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
1995.04.22 Axel Schulz 21-1-1 W(MD) 12/12
1994.11.05 Michael Moorer 35-0-0 W(KO) 10/12
1993.06.07 Tommy Morrison 36-1-0 L(UD) 12/12

