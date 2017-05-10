Foreman fought the Argentine heavyweight champ for the Pan American Heavyweight Title.

When George Foreman was a young knockout artist tearing through the heavyweight division, many men fell before the power in his fists. On May 11, 1972 at Coliseum Arena in Oakland, California, Big George Foreman, from Marshall, Texas, fought Argentine heavyweight champion Miguel Angel Paez from Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the Pan American Heavyweight Title. Foreman was undefeated at 22-0 coming in. Paez was 48-12-12. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…