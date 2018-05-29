Groves was seriously injured when he fought Chris Eubank Jr. (Action Images via Reuters)

WBA super middleweight champion George Groves has been given the go-ahead to defend his title against undefeated Callum Smith…

WBA super middleweight champion George Groves (28-3, 20 KOs), the veteran boxer-puncher from Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom, has been given the go-ahead to defend his title against Callum Smith (24-0, 17 KOs), the undefeated challenger from Liverpool, in the World Boxing Super Series in late August or early September, at either the O2 or Manchester Arena.

Groves dislocated his shoulder in February, en route to a signature win over Chris Eubank Jr. But having undergone surgery and received a green light to resume training, Groves said he is “supremely confident” going into the fight.

“It is nice to get a provisional date,” said Groves. “We have got something to work towards now. I have been in the gym for a while now, so when we get an exact date we can focus in.

“We already have some good sparring lined up, fighters similar to Smith. I am looking forward to getting back to work and winning the Ali Trophy.”

It looked touch and go for awhile. Eubank Jr. was one of the fighters being considered as a replacement if Groves was unable to fight, a solution which satisfied no one.

Smith said the fight with Groves “is the one I have wanted for a long time. I am really happy it is going to be Groves rather than anyone else, it is the fight the fans want too.”

A former BBBofC English and WBC international super middleweight champion, Smith is taller and younger than Groves and his perfect record speaks for itself. But 30-year-old Groves, who has won seven straight since losing a split decision in 2015 to Badou Jack in Las Vegas, has the better résumé and will tough test for the 28-year-old Liverpudlian.

“I have been waiting for a world title fight and feel like I have been unlucky at missing out on opportunities, but now I’ve finally got it.”