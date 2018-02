Saint George was 27-3 coming in. Eubank was 26-1. (Andrew Couldridge/Action Images)

On February 17, 2018, at Manchester Arena in Manchester, Lancashire, United Kingdom, WBA super middleweight champion George Groves, from Hammersmith, London, fought a title unification bout against IBO super middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr., from Brighton, Sussex. Groves was 27-3 coming in. Eubank was 26-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…