Davis appears to be taking his cues from the master of foregone conclusions. (Reuters)

However talented he may be, Gervonta Davis, who fights under the Mayweather Promotions banner, appears to be taking his cues from the master of foregone conclusions.

No sooner had he destroyed Hugo Ruiz last night in one pulverizing round than his promoter, Floyd Mayweather, announced that the 24-year-old super featherweight champion’s next outing will be an exhibition in April against 20-year-old Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan.

For those with short memories, Mayweather earned a reported $10 million for toying with Nasukawa for a single round when they met in December. Whatever his gifts in his chosen sport, in a boxing ring fighting under the Marquis of Queensberry rules, Nasukawa conclusively proved one thing: he may be able to kick like a mule, but he does not know how to box.

Stunt fights used to be last-ditch efforts for fighters hoping to make a fast buck at the end of their careers. But with Mayweather doing the decision-making for his young charge, that coda has been turned on its head. Rather than burnish his reputation, which took a bit of a hit in his no-sweat demolition of ballsy Hugo Ruiz, Davis will burnish his bank account, in another no contest for no discernible reason, as least as far as actual boxing is concerned.

Granted, Mayweather had a few tough fight fights during his Hall of Fame career. Hopefully Gervonta Davis will have a few tough fights in his career before he calls it a day.