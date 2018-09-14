Try to imagine GGG behaving like that. Just for ten seconds. It's a hard picture to paint.

The taxi driver’s eyes were wild. He was steering, just, dodging the phone being shoved in his face. The high pitched laughter from the back seat—I’d have sworn under oath that his Uber car was full of teenage girls—overloaded the mic. “Bra….yeah…yeah…..hahahahaha.” Screams into the driver’s face. Full volume. Another normal night of high jinx for Adrien Broner and his remora.

Eventually, crazed with terror, the driver pulled over and asked them to leave. By then he’d left his own car and was holding tightly on to the door, leaning in with the face of someone being attacked by a shark.

Broner has now been banned from using the Uber app. He won’t lose any sleep. He is rich and too dumb to understand the basic concepts of life. He’ll surface again like a turd in a swimming pool. More laughs. Dwindling fan base.

I tried to imagine GGG behaving like that. Just for ten seconds. It was a hard picture to paint.

GGG vs. Canelo is looming towards us like a gilded VADA test kit. It is a huge and beautiful thing; fight of the decade before a punch is thrown. No-one with even a passing interest in boxing is surer than they’ve ever been that this fight won’t fail us all. Geddit..? No clenbuterol in this one…

Someone close to the GGG camp said that Golovkin has taken twelve urine and six blood tests since February. All random knocks on the door. He passed every one. There is a lesson here, maybe it’s about where you eat your meat, but more likely I think it’s about honesty. Which is partly why I still rage at the result of the first GGG vs. Canelo bout. This time out I’m backing Golovkin with a fervor I’ve not seen in myself since I signed my divorce paperwork. He is a class act and he is also my current boxing hero. I feel no shame in admitting it. Most boxers instill a sense of respect, others inspire, and some fight like they were created by Mother Earth in a Kazakh mountain. Few are all three. Golovkin is good for our sport.

Alvarez, for his part, is going to have to prove to us that he hasn’t been a pumped up drug freak for the past decade. He looks less bulked than a year ago. Leaner. Does this tell us anything? I don’t know. We all make mistakes, I suppose. Will that do?

Then there’s Broner……